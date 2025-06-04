Britain ‘targeting success’ as details of LA28 Paralympics dressage confirmed





Leading figures in equestrian sport have welcomed the confirmation of the venue, competitor numbers and medals for dressage at the LA28 Paralympics.

Para equestrian was among the 22 sports confirmed in 2023 for the next Games (15 to 27 August 2028), but yesterday’s announcement from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) fleshes out the details.

The number of horses and riders in the dressage at LA28 will remain the same as it was for Paris 2024 (78 quota places) and there will be 11 medal events: individual and freestyle medals for each of the five grades, plus a set of team medals.

The venue will be Santa Anita Park, which is also host to the Olympic equestrian events at LA28.

British Equestrian performance director Helen Nicholls told H&H it is “fantastic” to have this confirmation.

“The sport is developing rapidly, and the stunning setting will be a fitting backdrop for our elite riders and horses to deliver spectacular performances,” she said.

“Every [British] rider from Paris achieved a medal, and we will again be targeting success across all grades – a high bar but one on which I have every confidence in the team to deliver.”

FEI secretary general and president of the Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations Sabrina Ibáñez said the FEI is “very happy”.

“The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Château de Versailles, were unforgettable and brought tremendous excitement to equestrian sport,” she said.

“Athletes and horses from 30 nations competed in para equestrian dressage in Paris, the largest turnout since para equestrian became part of the Paralympic programme in 1996.

“Both the Olympic and para equestrian dressage events were historic successes attracting massive live crowds and captivating broadcast and streaming audiences around the world.”

She added: “We are pleased to confirm that our Paralympic quota places remain unchanged for LA28. We look forward to showcasing the sport at its highest level, with thrilling performances and world-class competition.

“Santa Anita Park in Arcadia will provide first-class facilities to both the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian events, setting the stage for unforgettable Games.”

