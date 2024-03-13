



It’s important to be able to read how a dog is feeling, and you may often wonder how you know if a dog is happy. If it’s your dog in question, you’ll want to make sure they have everything they need. If it’s another dog you’re wondering about, you might be thinking about whether it’s a good idea to approach them.

Here’s how to tell if a dog is happy – and these signs can be picked up by all, even if you don’t consider yourself a natural “dog person”.

Signs that your dog is happy

1. Their tail is wagging like a propellor, while their body is wiggling in every way possible.

2. They lick you profusely.

3. They jump up to greet you – although this is not to be encouraged (and here’s my advice on how to stop a dog jumping up).

4. Happy peeing! This is also known as juvenile incontinence and most dogs usually grow out of it by the age of one. However, there are still some that reserve a little widdle for their favourite people – nothing says “I love you” more than pee on your shoe!

5. Squeaking and barking hysterically.

6. Smiling, yes you read the right, dogs do smile. Look for a crinkled forehead and pulled back ears.

7. They wanting to be with you, even if you’re going to the toilet.

8. They roll on their back for you to give them a tummy rub.

9. They picking up things that belong to you and smell of you, such as your slippers. They may even bring you a toy as a gift.

10. They lean into you, lay on you or rest any part of their body they can on you.

11. Eye contact is affirmation, but it is also a sign of love and trust between you and your dog.

12. They know your name when it is spoken. My client has a German Shepherd called Lottie – if Lottie hears my name she starts yodelling and going mad. My client then started spelling my name, but Lottie soon got the hang of that, too. I am now known as “she who cannot be named”.

13. They want to sleep with or near you.

Signs that your dog is relaxed

Together with happy signals, there are signs that your dog is relaxed. If a dog is relaxed, then you can pretty much guarantee he is happy. Here are a few signs to look out for:

1. Relaxed ears, a soft mouth and general body looseness.

2. They will take food in most situations outside of their home environment.

3. Sleep. They will snore away happily.

4. They are happy to see other people or dogs and do not shy away.

5. They are in good health. If a dog has a sudden change in demeanor, they may be feeling unwell or in pain and should be checked immediately by a vet.

Signs a dog is unhappy

Some signs of an unhappy dog are very upsetting to see, particularly if it’s fear driven. Here are a few signs that a dog may be unhappy:

1. Shaking. Dogs can shake when they fear a person or situation – the reasons why dogs shake are not just weather related. I have seen dogs that have been trained to obey through fear and it really is the saddest sight.

2. Whale eye, which is when you can see the whites of the eye.

3. Excessive drooling and panting.

4. Panic pacing.

5. Inability to settle.

6. Submissive crawling and/or urination.

7. Tail tightly tucked underneath them and stiff body.

8. Tight mouth and ears pinned back.

9. Licking their lips.

10. Opting out. This is a complete avoidance of everything going on around them.

11. Stress yawning.

It is important not to leave a dog in such emotional conflict. Reassure them, then remove them or the trigger that is causing them to feel this way. If you don’t, you’ll create anxiety and reactivity. Take your time to desensitise your dog to a situation it finds it stressful, and do it slowly and positively.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.