It’s the same old story for horse owners everywhere – we’re wearing last year’s holey boots while our horse struts around in the best turnout rug. Or, after yet another full weekend at the yard cleaning tack, mending fencing, moving bales around and poo-picking, there’s just enough time to inhale some instant noodles before bed. Am I saying this is a poor way to live? Absolutely not – dawn-til-dusk horse days with minimal time off the yard are some of my utter favourites. That said, it’s important to remember that horse rider wellbeing is just as important as a horse’s.

Taking care of our own wellbeing can help us feel our best. Whether that’s improving our sleep duration and quality, preparing nourishing meals or reducing time pressure and stress, self-care helps us fill up our cups and replenish what we give to the daily grind. The horsey lifestyle is full-on, especially when it’s balanced with work and family commitments, but it’s an active and fulfilling one, too. What’s more, there’s no reason why putting your horse first has to come at the expense of your wellbeing – particularly when there are live Black Friday deals perfect for horse rider wellbeing!

Whether you’re hoping to save on time, dial up your relaxation, level-up your menu or all of the above, we’ve found the Black Friday horse rider wellbeing deals to maximise your inner feel-good.

Horse rider wellbeing: the best Black Friday deals

Nourish your body

YFood This Is Food drink 12 pack | 15% off at Amazon

Was £43.99 Now £37.39

If you’re anything like me, nerves and adrenaline can really take over at a competition, making it impossible to feel hungry. Therein lies the dilemma – you need energy to perform at your best, but can’t stomach eating a thing. A meal replacement drink can be a godsend in times like this, and these tasty protein shakes are 15% off for Black Friday. View Deal

Enter relaxation mode

Westlab Reviving Epsom Bath Salts | 50% off at Amazon

Was £9.99 Now £5

Soothing and reviving sore muscles is something we often think about in horse terms – but as rider and horse owner, your muscles also need plenty of TLC! I love a bath, and adding these Epsom salts helps me relax my mind and body. View Deal

ComfyCozy Luxury Memory Foam Pillow | Save 25% at Amazon

Was £26.99 Now £20.24

Unlock next-level sleep with this specially designed pillow made from memory foam. It comes with a silk eye mask and is designed to support your neck whatever your sleep configuration. View Deal

