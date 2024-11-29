It’s the same old story for horse owners everywhere – we’re wearing last year’s holey boots while our horse struts around in the best turnout rug. Or, after yet another full weekend at the yard cleaning tack, mending fencing, moving bales around and poo-picking, there’s just enough time to inhale some instant noodles before bed. Am I saying this is a poor way to live? Absolutely not – dawn-til-dusk horse days with minimal time off the yard are some of my utter favourites. That said, it’s important to remember that horse rider wellbeing is just as important as a horse’s.
Taking care of our own wellbeing can help us feel our best. Whether that’s improving our sleep duration and quality, preparing nourishing meals or reducing time pressure and stress, self-care helps us fill up our cups and replenish what we give to the daily grind. The horsey lifestyle is full-on, especially when it’s balanced with work and family commitments, but it’s an active and fulfilling one, too. What’s more, there’s no reason why putting your horse first has to come at the expense of your wellbeing – particularly when there are live Black Friday deals perfect for horse rider wellbeing!
Whether you’re hoping to save on time, dial up your relaxation, level-up your menu or all of the above, we’ve found the Black Friday horse rider wellbeing deals to maximise your inner feel-good.
Horse rider wellbeing: the best Black Friday deals
Nourish your body
YFood This Is Food drink 12 pack | 15% off at Amazon
Was £43.99 Now £37.39
If you’re anything like me, nerves and adrenaline can really take over at a competition, making it impossible to feel hungry. Therein lies the dilemma – you need energy to perform at your best, but can’t stomach eating a thing. A meal replacement drink can be a godsend in times like this, and these tasty protein shakes are 15% off for Black Friday.
Phizz Electrolytes, Multivitamin & Hydration Tablets | 50% off at Amazon
Was £7.99 Now £3.99
We know the importance of feeding electrolytes to our horses to help them feel and perform at their best, and it’s not different for you. Stock up while these tablets are half price!
Magic Bullet Blender, Mixer & Food Processor All-in-One | 50% off at Amazon
Was £49.99 Now £25
I regularly head out of the door to sort my horses as the clock strikes 6am – and sometimes don’t get back until lunch. A homemade smoothie would be a godsend to keep me going, and this blender is the perfect piece of kit.
Hello Fresh recipe boxes | 50% off your first box, 20% of the next two at Hello Fresh
Was £29.99 Now £14.99
If you’ve ever wanted to try a recipe box, this is the time to do it. Not only do you get 50% off your first box and 20% off the next two, there’s also free dessert for life!
Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi Cooker, 7.5L | 36% off on Amazon
Was £309.99 Now £199.99
This incredible gadget is an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer and so much more all in one. Cook with ease in a variety of methods, from air frying a tasty dinner to coming home to a warm, slow-cooked nutritious meal ready to serve. A huge time saver!
Enter relaxation mode
Westlab Reviving Epsom Bath Salts | 50% off at Amazon
Was £9.99 Now £5
Soothing and reviving sore muscles is something we often think about in horse terms – but as rider and horse owner, your muscles also need plenty of TLC! I love a bath, and adding these Epsom salts helps me relax my mind and body.
Levoit Air Purifier | Save 15% at Amazon
Was £49.99 Now £42.49
This compact and lightwight model lets you add aromatherapy oils for a beautifully scented home and a chilled-out environment.
ComfyCozy Luxury Memory Foam Pillow | Save 25% at Amazon
Was £26.99 Now £20.24
Unlock next-level sleep with this specially designed pillow made from memory foam. It comes with a silk eye mask and is designed to support your neck whatever your sleep configuration.
Care for your skin
O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream| Save 40% at Amazon
Was £12.49 Now £7.49
Treat your hands this winter – I know they work hard to care for your horse. This heavy-duty hand cream is highly concentrated, non-greasy and creates a protective barrier for skin.
Ultrasun 30SPF Lip Protection| Save 50% at Amazon
Was £8 Now £4
Dry lips in winter can be painful, so keep them at bay with this lip balm with built-in SPF protection.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion| Save 41% at Amazon
Was £16.50 Now £9.74
This SPF50 moisturiser was named the best affordable product in our sister title Marie Claire’s guide. I’m actually going to switch to this moisturiser this Black Friday having used up my last bottle from another brand. The sun is still out even in winter, so your skin will thank you for a moisturiser than guard against sun damage – equestrian jobs are still outdoor jobs, even in colder months!
You might also like:
Black Friday is live! Here are the best deals I’ve hand-picked as an equestrian products expert
I’ve been writing about equestrian products for 10 years – and this base layer is my favourite Black Friday deal so far for 2024
Our pick of the best Black Friday deals for pony-mad kids, including Schleich and Breyer
I’m an equestrian mum and here are 6 Black Friday deals on products I couldn’t do without
This ‘EquiDry-style’ riding coat has dropped to just £59 in the Naylors Black Friday sale
I love the StripHair Gentle Groomer but I’ve found (and tried) a £3.99 alternative in the Black Friday sale!
Don’t miss your chance to save 35% on Horse & Hound subscriptions in this special Black Friday deal