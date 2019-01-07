Colleges offering equine courses in northern England

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in the north of England

Askham Bryan College
Askham Bryan, Yorks (tel: 01904 772211)

  • L2 Technical Certificate in Horse Care
  • L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Sport)
  • L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Practical)
  • L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Enterprise)
  • Foundation Degree in Equine Science and Management
  • BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Science
  • L2 Apprenticeship (Equine Groom)
  • L3 Apprenticeship (Senior Equine Groom)
  • A range of part-time courses are also available

Bishop Burton College
Beverley, East Yorks (tel: 01964 553000)

  • BTEC L2 Diploma in Horse Care
  • L2 Employability Skills in Horse Care (with Maths and English)
  • C&G L3 Technical Diploma in Equine Management
  • Access to Higher Education Diploma in Land-Based Studies – Equine
  • FdSc Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation
  • FdSc Equine Sports Science and Coaching
  • FdSc Business Management for the Equine Industry
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Science and Coaching
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science
  • BSc (Hons) Business Management for the Equine Industry
  • A range of part-time and short courses are also available

East Durham College
Houghall, Durham (tel: Houghall Hall Campus 0191 375 4700; equine 0191 375 4738)

  • C&G Entry 3 Diploma in Skills for Working Life (Equine)
  • C&G Level 1 Diploma in Land-based Studies (Horse Care)
  • C&G Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine
  • C&G Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management
  • A range of part-time courses are also available

Myerscough College
Preston, Lancashire (tel: 01995 642222)

  • EQL L1 Diploma in Work Based Horse Care
  • Intermediate/Advanced Apprenticeship in Equine
  • NPTC L1 Certificate/Diploma in Land-based Studies – Horse Care (14-16 programme)
  • BHS Riding and Road Safety
  • C&G L3 Advanced Technical Certificate/Diploma/Extended Diploma in Equine Management
  • C&G L2 Technical Certificate Equine
  • MSc Equine Science
  • MSc Equine Science (part-time)
  • BA (Hons) Equine Management
  • BA (Hons) Equine Science
  • FdSc Equine Science and Management
  • L1 Horse Care
  • EQL L2 Diploma in Work Based Horse Care

Northern Racing College
Doncaster, South Yorks (tel: 01302 861000)

  • Residential Foundation Course Level 1 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care
  • Intermediate Apprenticeship Level 2 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care
  • Advanced Apprenticeship Level 3 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care & Management
  • L2/3 Diploma Horse Care
  • Apprentice Jockeys Licensing courses
  • Conditional Jockeys Licensing courses
  • Pre-licence Assessment Course
  • Amateur Rider Category B Permit course
  • Amateur Rider Category A course
  • Point-to-Point pre season training course
  • Simulator Training Course
  • Trainers Courses
  • Assistant Trainers Course
  • Racing Secretaries Course
  • Horse Handlers Course
  • Overview of British Racing days
  • L3 Diploma Fee Payers Information
  • Pre Licence One Day Assessment
  • 14-16 Work Related Training programme
  • Pony Racing training days, camps and academy
  • Entry to Employment Programme
  • Individually tailored courses

Northumberland College, Kirkley Hall Campus
Ponteland, Northumberland (tel: 01670 841229)

  • Advanced Technical Certificate in Horse Management L3
  • Advanced Technical Diploma in Horse Management L3
  • Advanced Technical Extended Diploma Equine Management L3
  • Diploma in Land-based Studies L1 – Horse Care
  • Extended Certificate in Horse Care L2
  • Foundation Degree in Equestrian Performance and Coaching
  • Technical Diploma in Equine Studies L2
  • BSc Hons Degree in Equestrian Performance and Coaching

Reaseheath College
Nantwich, Cheshire (tel: 01270 625131)

  • L1 Certificate in Equine Skills
  • L2 Technical Certificate in Horse Care
  • L3 Diplomas in Equine Management
  • Equine Management Tech Bacc
  • BSc (Hons) Applied Equine Behaviour and Welfare
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science and Sports Performance
  • Foundation Degree Applied Equine Behaviour and Welfare
  • Foundation Degree Equine Physical Therapies and Rehabilitation
  • L3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Senior Equine Groom
  • L2 Apprenticeship in Equine Groom