Colleges offering equine courses in northern England

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in the north of England
Askham Bryan College
Askham Bryan, Yorks (tel: 01904 772211)
- L2 Technical Certificate in Horse Care
- L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Sport)
- L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Practical)
- L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Enterprise)
- Foundation Degree in Equine Science and Management
- BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Science
- L2 Apprenticeship (Equine Groom)
- L3 Apprenticeship (Senior Equine Groom)
- A range of part-time courses are also available
Bishop Burton College
Beverley, East Yorks (tel: 01964 553000)
- BTEC L2 Diploma in Horse Care
- L2 Employability Skills in Horse Care (with Maths and English)
- C&G L3 Technical Diploma in Equine Management
- Access to Higher Education Diploma in Land-Based Studies – Equine
- FdSc Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation
- FdSc Equine Sports Science and Coaching
- FdSc Business Management for the Equine Industry
- BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation
- BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Science and Coaching
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science
- BSc (Hons) Business Management for the Equine Industry
- A range of part-time and short courses are also available
East Durham College
Houghall, Durham (tel: Houghall Hall Campus 0191 375 4700; equine 0191 375 4738)
- C&G Entry 3 Diploma in Skills for Working Life (Equine)
- C&G Level 1 Diploma in Land-based Studies (Horse Care)
- C&G Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine
- C&G Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management
- A range of part-time courses are also available
Myerscough College
Preston, Lancashire (tel: 01995 642222)
- EQL L1 Diploma in Work Based Horse Care
- Intermediate/Advanced Apprenticeship in Equine
- NPTC L1 Certificate/Diploma in Land-based Studies – Horse Care (14-16 programme)
- BHS Riding and Road Safety
- C&G L3 Advanced Technical Certificate/Diploma/Extended Diploma in Equine Management
- C&G L2 Technical Certificate Equine
- MSc Equine Science
- MSc Equine Science (part-time)
- BA (Hons) Equine Management
- BA (Hons) Equine Science
- FdSc Equine Science and Management
- L1 Horse Care
- EQL L2 Diploma in Work Based Horse Care
Northern Racing College
Doncaster, South Yorks (tel: 01302 861000)
- Residential Foundation Course Level 1 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care
- Intermediate Apprenticeship Level 2 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care
- Advanced Apprenticeship Level 3 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care & Management
- L2/3 Diploma Horse Care
- Apprentice Jockeys Licensing courses
- Conditional Jockeys Licensing courses
- Pre-licence Assessment Course
- Amateur Rider Category B Permit course
- Amateur Rider Category A course
- Point-to-Point pre season training course
- Simulator Training Course
- Trainers Courses
- Assistant Trainers Course
- Racing Secretaries Course
- Horse Handlers Course
- Overview of British Racing days
- L3 Diploma Fee Payers Information
- Pre Licence One Day Assessment
- 14-16 Work Related Training programme
- Pony Racing training days, camps and academy
- Entry to Employment Programme
- Individually tailored courses
Northumberland College, Kirkley Hall Campus
Ponteland, Northumberland (tel: 01670 841229)
- Advanced Technical Certificate in Horse Management L3
- Advanced Technical Diploma in Horse Management L3
- Advanced Technical Extended Diploma Equine Management L3
- Diploma in Land-based Studies L1 – Horse Care
- Extended Certificate in Horse Care L2
- Foundation Degree in Equestrian Performance and Coaching
- Technical Diploma in Equine Studies L2
- BSc Hons Degree in Equestrian Performance and Coaching
Reaseheath College
Nantwich, Cheshire (tel: 01270 625131)
- L1 Certificate in Equine Skills
- L2 Technical Certificate in Horse Care
- L3 Diplomas in Equine Management
- Equine Management Tech Bacc
- BSc (Hons) Applied Equine Behaviour and Welfare
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science and Sports Performance
- Foundation Degree Applied Equine Behaviour and Welfare
- Foundation Degree Equine Physical Therapies and Rehabilitation
- L3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Senior Equine Groom
- L2 Apprenticeship in Equine Groom