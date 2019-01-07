Colleges offering equine courses in northern England

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in the north of England

Askham Bryan College

Askham Bryan, Yorks (tel: 01904 772211)

L2 Technical Certificate in Horse Care

L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Sport)

L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Practical)

L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management (Enterprise)

Foundation Degree in Equine Science and Management

BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Science

L2 Apprenticeship (Equine Groom)

L3 Apprenticeship (Senior Equine Groom)

A range of part-time courses are also available

Bishop Burton College

Beverley, East Yorks (tel: 01964 553000)

BTEC L2 Diploma in Horse Care

L2 Employability Skills in Horse Care (with Maths and English)

C&G L3 Technical Diploma in Equine Management

Access to Higher Education Diploma in Land-Based Studies – Equine

FdSc Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation

FdSc Equine Sports Science and Coaching

FdSc Business Management for the Equine Industry

BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation

BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Science and Coaching

BSc (Hons) Equine Science

BSc (Hons) Business Management for the Equine Industry

A range of part-time and short courses are also available

East Durham College

Houghall, Durham (tel: Houghall Hall Campus 0191 375 4700; equine 0191 375 4738)

C&G Entry 3 Diploma in Skills for Working Life (Equine)

C&G Level 1 Diploma in Land-based Studies (Horse Care)

C&G Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine

C&G Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management

A range of part-time courses are also available

Myerscough College

Preston, Lancashire (tel: 01995 642222)

EQL L1 Diploma in Work Based Horse Care

Intermediate/Advanced Apprenticeship in Equine

NPTC L1 Certificate/Diploma in Land-based Studies – Horse Care (14-16 programme)

BHS Riding and Road Safety

C&G L3 Advanced Technical Certificate/Diploma/Extended Diploma in Equine Management

C&G L2 Technical Certificate Equine

MSc Equine Science

MSc Equine Science (part-time)

BA (Hons) Equine Management

BA (Hons) Equine Science

FdSc Equine Science and Management

L1 Horse Care

EQL L2 Diploma in Work Based Horse Care

Northern Racing College

Doncaster, South Yorks (tel: 01302 861000)

Residential Foundation Course Level 1 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care

Intermediate Apprenticeship Level 2 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care

Advanced Apprenticeship Level 3 Diploma in Work Based Racehorse Care & Management

L2/3 Diploma Horse Care

Apprentice Jockeys Licensing courses

Conditional Jockeys Licensing courses

Pre-licence Assessment Course

Amateur Rider Category B Permit course

Amateur Rider Category A course

Point-to-Point pre season training course

Simulator Training Course

Trainers Courses

Assistant Trainers Course

Racing Secretaries Course

Horse Handlers Course

Overview of British Racing days

L3 Diploma Fee Payers Information

Pre Licence One Day Assessment

14-16 Work Related Training programme

Pony Racing training days, camps and academy

Entry to Employment Programme

Individually tailored courses

Northumberland College, Kirkley Hall Campus

Ponteland, Northumberland (tel: 01670 841229)

Advanced Technical Certificate in Horse Management L3

Advanced Technical Diploma in Horse Management L3

Advanced Technical Extended Diploma Equine Management L3

Diploma in Land-based Studies L1 – Horse Care

Extended Certificate in Horse Care L2

Foundation Degree in Equestrian Performance and Coaching

Technical Diploma in Equine Studies L2

BSc Hons Degree in Equestrian Performance and Coaching

Reaseheath College

Nantwich, Cheshire (tel: 01270 625131)