Colleges offering equine courses in Ireland

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in Ireland.

College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE)

Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh (tel: 0800 028 4291)

  • BSc (Hons) in Equine Management
  • FdSc in Equine Management
  • L3 in Horse Management
  • L2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry
  • Farrier Upskilling Programme
  • Pre-Farriery Programme

University of Limerick
Limerick, Rep of Ireland (tel: 00 353 61 202700)

  • BSc in Equine Science
  • Certificate in Equine Science
  • Diploma in Equine Science