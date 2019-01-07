Colleges offering equine courses in Ireland

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in Ireland.
College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE)
Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh (tel: 0800 028 4291)
- BSc (Hons) in Equine Management
- FdSc in Equine Management
- L3 in Horse Management
- L2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry
- Farrier Upskilling Programme
- Pre-Farriery Programme
University of Limerick
Limerick, Rep of Ireland (tel: 00 353 61 202700)
- BSc in Equine Science
- Certificate in Equine Science
- Diploma in Equine Science