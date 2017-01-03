New H&H Training Academy launches first e-Training series: Perfecting Your Prelim

Welcome to the new Horse & Hound Training Academy’s first e-Training series: Perfecting Your Prelim. This free online training programme sends targeted advice straight to users’ inboxes in order to help them achieve their goals. Whether you want to improve your prelim scores, your horse’s way of going, compete more or increase your enjoyment of the sport by becoming part of a new community, this first online series is designed to help you kick off 2017 as you mean to go on.

On signing up to the programme, riders will receive a series of emails to smoothly guide them through the process. Each week participants will receive training advice, coaching, exercises to try at home, e-lessons from grand prix dressage rider Keith Robertson and exclusive test riding training videos by top judge Isobel Wessels. Focusing on all tests from prelim 1 to prelim 19, Perfecting Your Prelim will equip riders with the advice and motivation they need to perform better than ever at the level, all from the comfort of their own arena.

The series concludes with an optional online dressage competition, which you can enter via Equo — www.equoevents.co.uk. Once entered, simply ask someone to film your test ride from the C marker and send it in for a respected listed British Dressage judge to mark — just as they would at a competition. Riders will have the chance to win fantastic prizes and see their results published in Horse & Hound magazine.

In addition, riders can share their progress, pictures, advice, results and achievements with others taking part in the Horse & Hound Training Academy. A secure Facebook group will provide an area for online discussion and support, allowing participants to become part of a friendly e-community while receiving the training and guidance they need to progress, try more complex prelim tests and compete more.

To sign up to the series click here and prepare to enjoy your transformation journey.