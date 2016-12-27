10 heart-warming stories that are sure to make you smile

If you're feeling a little down after all of the excitement of Christmas, take a look at H&H's most popular heart-warming stories of 2016 — they are sure to put a smile on your face...

A touching video of a bin man helping a spooked horse in Wales went viral on the internet. Erin Connor was riding her five-year-old horse, Patch, on a country lane in Dyserth, Denbighshire, on 21 February.

The day Charlotte Dujardin successfully defended her Olympic individual title in Rio, clinching the gold with a massive 93.857% on Valegro.

Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro announced their return to the competition arena in triumphant style, winning both the grand prix and the freestyle to music at Hartpury Festival of Dressage in Gloucestershire (6-10 July).

The day it was revealed that the long-running saga of the ownership of the London Olympic gold medal winning horse Uthopia was resolved. It was announced that the horse would remain with his long-time rider Carl Hester at his Gloucestershire base.

A video celebrating the achievements of dressage wonder horse Valegro was revealed by Olympia ahead of his retirement at this year’s show.

Take a look at pictures and read accounts from the day Big Star arrived home triumphant from Rio.

At a special Buckingham Palace event for Olympic and Paralympics heroes, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed the Princess Charlotte’s love of horses.

London team gold and individual bronze medallist Laura Tomlinson announced in November that she was five months pregnant and expecting her second child.

The moment Britain’s Nick Skelton and Big Star won gold in the individual showjumping competition at the Rio Olympics.

Read the remarkable story of Olympic event rider Shane Rose.