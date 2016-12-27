10 heart-warming stories that are sure to make you smile

If you're feeling a little down after all of the excitement of Christmas, take a look at H&H's most popular heart-warming stories of 2016 — they are sure to put a smile on your face...
1. Touching video of man helping horse and rider goes viral
Read +63,500 times
A touching video of a bin man helping a spooked horse in Wales went viral on the internet. Erin Connor was riding her five-year-old horse, Patch, on a country lane in Dyserth, Denbighshire, on 21 February.
2. Emotional Charlotte Dujardin takes individual gold in Rio dressage: ‘It’s on the cards to retire Valegro’
Read +51,200 times
The day Charlotte Dujardin successfully defended her Olympic individual title in Rio, clinching the gold with a massive 93.857% on Valegro.
3. Watch Valegro return as king of the arena in new Rio-themed freestyle
Read +47,700 times
4. Uthopia auction update: Carl Hester confirms positive outcome
Read +36,400 times
The day it was revealed that the long-running saga of the ownership of the London Olympic gold medal winning horse Uthopia was resolved. It was announced that the horse would remain with his long-time rider Carl Hester at his Gloucestershire base.
5. ‘One of the greatest creatures God ever created’: Watch Olympia’s emotional Valegro retirement video
Read +34,600 times
6. The placid stallion who yawns when it’s time to work: behind the scenes after Big Star’s homecoming
Read +30,600 times
Take a look at pictures and read accounts from the day Big Star arrived home triumphant from Rio.
7. Princess Charlotte has a passion for horses
Read +28,100 times
8. ‘I’m five months pregnant’ says British Olympic dressage rider
Read +24,300 times
9. Nick Skelton and Big Star win GOLD in Rio showjumping showdown
Read +22,100 times
The moment Britain’s Nick Skelton and Big Star won gold in the individual showjumping competition at the Rio Olympics.
10. Tales from Rio: The incredible comeback from cancer, facial reconstructive surgery and a superbug
Read +21,400 times
Read the remarkable story of Olympic event rider Shane Rose.