Where to stay during Horse of the Year Show

If you want to make the most of your time at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) this year (4-8 October 2017), there are plenty of hotels within close proximity of the highly accessible NEC just outside Birmingham.

All prices shown below are based on two people sharing a double room.

Hotels



Hilton Birmingham Metropole Comfortable guest rooms plus leisure facilities and a restaurant lcated immediately next to the NEC. (tel: 0121 7804242)

£ from £140 per night

Where? National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, B40 1PP

Visit: hilton.com/hilton-birmingham-metropole

Crowne Plaza Birmingham NEC Contemporary style hotel complete with restaurant set conveniently adjacent to the NEC (tel: 0871 942 9094)

£ from £140 per night

Where? Pendigo Way, National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, B40 1PS

Visit: cpbirminghamnechotel.co.uk

The Belfry Hotel & Resort Surrounded by over 500 acres of countryside, with luxurious guest bedrooms and suites, restaurants, bars, a nightclub, a luxury Spa and Health Club and golf a 15 minute drive from the NEC (tel: 0844 980 0600)

£ from £149 per night

Where? Wishaw, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, The United Kingdom

Visit: www.thebelfry.co.uk

Arden Hotel and Leisure Club Located just 1/3 mile from the NEC this hotel offers comfortable surroundings and luxurious leisure facilities (tel: 01675 443221)

£ from £140 per night

Where? Coventry Road, Bickenhill, B92 0EH

Visit: ardenhotel.co.uk



Ramada Encore NEC A bright, stylish, contemporary hotel located just a short walk from the NEC complete with restaurant and bar (tel: 0121 7805900)

£ sold out

Where? Bickenhill Lane, Birmingham, B40 1PJ

Visit: encorenec.co.uk

Nailcote Hall Hotel Even if golf isn’t your thing (this hotel is renowned for its Championship nine-hole course) Nailcote Hall Hotel has all of the facilities you need to enjoy your stay a 15 minute drive from the NEC. (tel: 02476 466174)

£ from £135 per night including breakfast

Where? Nailcote Lane, Berkswell, Warwickshire, CV7 7DE

Visit: nailcotehall.co.uk

Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel Grade 1 star listed country house hotel that combines understated luxury with an impeccable client focused service and also boasts a good restaurant, which can all be found 15 minutes from the NEC. (tel: 0121 748 0030)

£ from £80 per night

Where? Chester Road, Birmingham, B36 9DE

Visit: castlebromwichhallhotel.co.uk

Marriott Forest of Arden Elegant country hotel located just four miles from the NEC. This hotel also features a spa and an AA Rosette-awarded restaurant. (tel: 01676 522335)

£ from £119 per night

Where? Maxstoke Lane, Birmingham, CV7 7HR

Visit: marriott.co.uk/forest-of-arden

Guesthouses

Glenlyon Bed and Breakfast A friendly, rural bed & breakfast with private parking justa ten minute drive to the NEC (tel: 01675 442883)

£ from £80 per night including breakfast

Where? 8 Old Station Rd, Hampton in Arden, B92 0EY

Visit: bedandbreakfastnec.co.uk

Self-catering

The Lodge at Barston Newly refurbished, this exclusive self-contained country apartment, in the picturesque village of Barston, offers the very best in private accommodation just three miles from the NEC (tel: 01675 446009)

£ from £120 per night

Where? The Lodge at Barston, Wood Lane, Barston, B92 0JL

Visit: thelodgeatbarston.co.uk

