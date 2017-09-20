Where to stay during Horse of the Year Show

Jessica Renshaw-smith riding WYCROFT NEW DIMENSION owned by M.A. Mackay, Champion in the Show Hunter Pony of the Year Championship Final during HOYS in the NEC in Warwickshire in the UK on 9th October 2016
If you want to make the most of your time at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) this year (4-8 October 2017), there are plenty of hotels within close proximity of the highly accessible NEC just outside Birmingham.

All prices shown below are based on two people sharing a double room.

Hotels

Hilton Birmingham Metropole Comfortable guest rooms plus leisure facilities and a restaurant lcated immediately next to the NEC. (tel: 0121 7804242)
£ from £140 per night
Where? National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, B40 1PP
Visit: hilton.com/hilton-birmingham-metropole

Crowne Plaza Birmingham NEC Contemporary style hotel complete with restaurant set conveniently adjacent to the NEC (tel: 0871 942 9094)
£ from £140 per night
Where? Pendigo Way, National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, B40 1PS
Visit: cpbirminghamnechotel.co.uk

The Belfry Hotel & Resort Surrounded by over 500 acres of countryside, with luxurious guest bedrooms and suites, restaurants, bars, a nightclub, a luxury Spa and Health Club and golf a 15 minute drive from the NEC (tel: 0844 980 0600)
£ from £149 per night
Where? Wishaw, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, The United Kingdom
Visit: www.thebelfry.co.uk

Arden Hotel and Leisure Club Located just 1/3 mile from the NEC this hotel offers comfortable surroundings and luxurious leisure facilities (tel: 01675 443221)
£ from £140 per night
Where? Coventry Road, Bickenhill, B92 0EH
Visit: ardenhotel.co.uk

Ramada Encore NEC A bright, stylish, contemporary hotel located just a short walk from the NEC complete with restaurant and bar (tel: 0121 7805900)
£ sold out
Where? Bickenhill Lane, Birmingham, B40 1PJ
Visit: encorenec.co.uk

Nailcote Hall Hotel Even if golf isn’t your thing (this hotel is renowned for its Championship nine-hole course) Nailcote Hall Hotel has all of the facilities you need to enjoy your stay a 15 minute drive from the NEC. (tel: 02476 466174)
£ from £135 per night including breakfast
Where? Nailcote Lane, Berkswell, Warwickshire, CV7 7DE
Visit: nailcotehall.co.uk

Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel Grade 1 star listed country house hotel that combines understated luxury with an impeccable client focused service and also boasts a good restaurant, which can all be found 15 minutes from the NEC. (tel: 0121 748 0030)
£ from £80 per night
Where? Chester Road, Birmingham, B36 9DE
Visit: castlebromwichhallhotel.co.uk

Marriott Forest of Arden Elegant country hotel located just four miles from the NEC. This hotel also features a spa and an AA Rosette-awarded restaurant. (tel: 01676 522335)
£ from £119 per night
Where? Maxstoke Lane, Birmingham, CV7 7HR
Visit: marriott.co.uk/forest-of-arden

Guesthouses

Glenlyon Bed and Breakfast A friendly, rural bed & breakfast with private parking justa ten minute drive to the NEC (tel: 01675 442883)
£ from £80 per night including breakfast
Where? 8 Old Station Rd, Hampton in Arden, B92 0EY
Visit: bedandbreakfastnec.co.uk

Self-catering

The Lodge at Barston Newly refurbished, this exclusive self-contained country apartment, in the picturesque village of Barston, offers the very best in private accommodation just three miles from the NEC (tel: 01675 446009)
£ from £120 per night
Where? The Lodge at Barston, Wood Lane, Barston, B92 0JL
Visit: thelodgeatbarston.co.uk

Don’t miss our preview issue for Horse of the Year Show in the 28 September 2017 issue of Horse & Hound magazine