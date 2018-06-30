Sycamore seeds — what’s the risk to my horse and how do I get rid of them?

Sycamore poisoning, or Atypical Myopathy, caused by the ingestion of sycamore seeds can be fatal to horses, and while owners need to be on the lookout for any signs of seeds all year round, the disease is more common in the spring and autumn months.

Follow our guide to ensure your paddocks are sycamore risk-free:

But first, what is Atypical Myopathy?

Atypical Myopathy is a often fatal muscle disease, thought to be caused by caused by the ingestion of hypoglycin A, a toxin contained in sycamore seeds.

According to the Blue Cross, British vets have seen an alarming rise in new cases of atypical myopathy.

Young horses appear to be more susceptible, as are those being grazed on parched land.

What shall I do if I spot a seedling?

Getting rid of both the seedlings and the fresh saps is vital. If spotted in an area where horses are grazing, it is advised to remove the horses from the pasture immediately, by bringing them in or fencing off the infected area.

If you are struggling to identify sycamore seeds, get in touch with an expert, such as a tree surgeon or someone from a local garden centre, who can help you confirm which tree the seed in question has come from.

How do I get rid of them?

Once you have identified you have sycamores, one of the of the most effective (certainly cost-wise) methods of removing the seeds is to hoover them up from the ground — usually by hand.

While time consuming, this is the only was you can guarantee the seeds have been effectively removed from the area. Getting someone to come and remove the sycamore tree is also an option if it is on your own land.

Mowing the area of pasture can also be done to trim the young plants, but will not prevent the seedlings from growing again.

Using a certified weed killer (which is known to kill sycamores) can also get rid of the seedlings, but is less convenient for many due to the rest period the pasture needs following being sprayed. It is advised that you speak to a professional herbicide expert prior to purchasing a weed killer solution.

An example of a weed controller suitable for equestrians is Envy from Dow AgroScience — as with any chemical, it is vital to follow the resting and usage instructions.

What else can I do to protect my horse?

The Blue Cross education team has worked with veterinary experts at Bourton Vale Equine Clinic to provide the following advice to help horse owners prevent Atypical Myopathy:

Feed forage, such as hay in parched fields, off of floor in haynets or feed racks

Do not over stock fields so horses have access to good grass

Limit turnout, ideally keeping horses in over night

Section off areas around poisonous trees and collect and dispose of leaves safely away from horses

Remove young sapling plants

Be careful of streams running through paddocks as this is thought to be more prevalent in moist places

Be vigilant of the potential signs of this disease and act quickly if your horse becomes poorly.

Ensure you check your horse regularly

Check your vet insurance is up to date

