Fancy footwork? It’s time to showcase your dressage skills

If you are searching for somewhere to show off you and your horse’s dressage skills take a look at this range of competitions you need to enter
British Dressage
Date: 9 December
Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire
Details: “Classes from prelim to grand prix with summer qualifiers, children on horses and pony classes too.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 9 December
Venue: Cobham Manor Equestrian Centre, Maidstone
Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary with some special prizes too, including jiggliest trot and scruffiest pony. All classes are also open to side saddle competitors.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated winter dressage
Date: 9 December
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary with Trailblazers qualifiers, plus a Pony Club Dengie dressage qualifier.”
Enter now
Quest dressage
Date: 9 December
Venue: Moulton College Equestrian Centre, Northampton
Details: “Classes from introductory to novice with My Quest and Team Quest options. There is a special offer of two class entries for £25.”
Enter now
British Dressage
Date: 10 December
Venue: Bluegate Hall Farm, near Braintree
Details: “Classes from prelim to elementary with winter qualifiers.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 10 December
Venue: Centyfield Eventing & Dressage Academy, Exeter
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with open and restricted sections. There will be rosettes to sixth place no matter how many entries there are in each class. This is also a Christmas fancy dress special show — fancy dress isn’t compulsory but there are prizes in each class to the best costume.”
Enter now
Smart casual dressage
Date: 13 December
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from intro to medium, plus a couple of British Eventing dressage tests to choose from too. There is also a have a go class and a green horse class.”
Enter now
Nervous dressage
Date: 17 December
Venue: Ladyleys, Oldmeldrum
Details: “Warm up in either indoor school for 20 minutes then ride a dressage test of your choice without having to leave the arena.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings