Fancy footwork? It’s time to showcase your dressage skills

If you are searching for somewhere to show off you and your horse’s dressage skills take a look at this range of competitions you need to enter



British Dressage



Date: 9 December

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “Classes from prelim to grand prix with summer qualifiers, children on horses and pony classes too.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 9 December

Venue: Cobham Manor Equestrian Centre, Maidstone

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary with some special prizes too, including jiggliest trot and scruffiest pony. All classes are also open to side saddle competitors.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated winter dressage

Date: 9 December

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary with Trailblazers qualifiers, plus a Pony Club Dengie dressage qualifier.”

Enter now

Quest dressage

Date: 9 December

Venue: Moulton College Equestrian Centre, Northampton

Details: “Classes from introductory to novice with My Quest and Team Quest options. There is a special offer of two class entries for £25.”

Enter now

British Dressage

Date: 10 December

Venue: Bluegate Hall Farm, near Braintree

Details: “Classes from prelim to elementary with winter qualifiers.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 10 December

Venue: Centyfield Eventing & Dressage Academy, Exeter

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with open and restricted sections. There will be rosettes to sixth place no matter how many entries there are in each class. This is also a Christmas fancy dress special show — fancy dress isn’t compulsory but there are prizes in each class to the best costume.”

Enter now

Smart casual dressage

Date: 13 December

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from intro to medium, plus a couple of British Eventing dressage tests to choose from too. There is also a have a go class and a green horse class.”

Enter now

Nervous dressage

Date: 17 December

Venue: Ladyleys, Oldmeldrum

Details: “Warm up in either indoor school for 20 minutes then ride a dressage test of your choice without having to leave the arena.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings