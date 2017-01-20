Where to go cross-country schooling this winter

If you would like to enjoy some cross-country schooling this winter, the facilities listed below are normally open during the winter months, some thanks to an all-weather arena, subject to ground conditions. Weather does occasionally force closure even for all-weather facilities, so do phone ahead to check before pitching up to ride.
All-weather and grass (open year-round subject to confirmation)
Aston-le-Walls
Washbrook Farm, Aston-le-Walls, Daventry, Northants, NN11 6RT
www.astoneqc.com
Tel: 01327 262256
Email: info@aston-le-walls.co.uk
Price: £36 per horse for the all-weather, £30 per horse for the grass course
Notes: Grass cross-country schooling is available from February to November
Aylesford Equine
Aylesford Lodge Farm, Shoby, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, LE14 3PF
www.aylesfordequine.co.uk
Tel: 01664 812834/07885 617940 or 07904 110024
Email: louise@aylesfordequine.co.uk
All-weather course: £21 per horse, per hour, grass course (£15 for under 13’s)
Coombelands Equestrian
Stane Street, Pulborough, West Sussex, RH20 1BQ
www.coombelands-equestrian.co.uk
Tel: 01798 872796
£30 per horse on the grass and £35 per hour in the arena
Notes: Book online. Grass open from second week in February to October
Lyneham Heath Equestrian
Lyneham Heath Farm, Lyneham, Nr Chipping Norton, Oxon OX7 6QQ
www.lynehamheathequestrian.co.uk
tel: 01993 832 585/07836657395
Email: info@lynehamheathequestrian.co.uk
£30 per horse on the grass; £12 per hour on the all-weather loop
Notes: All-weather cross-country loop open year-round. Grass open late spring
Pontispool
Norton Fitzwarren, Taunton, Somerset TA4 1BH
www.pontispool.co.uk
Tel: 01823 461196
Email: info@pontispool.com
£25 for either arena cross-country or grass cross-country
Notes: Grass cross-country schooling area open from February
Somerford Park
Holmes Chapel Road, Congleton CW12 4SW
www.somerfordpark.co.uk
Tel: 01260 299888
£30 per horse for all-weather or grass (£28 for grass on a weekday)
Notes: All-weather available December to March. Grass available year-round
Open during winter
Boomerang Stables
Chilton Foliat, Hungerford, Berks RG17 0TW
www.boomerangstables.co.uk
tel: 07711 499596
£25 per horse
Burnham Market Eventing Centre
Sussex Farm, Burnham Market, Norfolk PE31 8AG
www.bm-ec.com
tel: 07767 420357
£20 per horse
Chilham Park
Chilham Castle Estate, Chilham, Canterbury, Kent CT4 8DB
www.chilhampark.co.uk
tel: 01227 730811
£25 per horse
Deer Park Cross Country
Park Lane, Brockhampton, Glos GL54 5SR
www.deerparkcrosscountry.co.uk
tel: 01242 820881
Email: info@deerparkcrosscountry.co.uk
£20 per horse
Field Farm Cross Country
Field Farm, East Road, Wymeswold, Leics LE12 6ST
www.fieldfarmcrosscountry.co.uk
tel: 01509 880251
£20 per horse, £15 for Pony Club members and under-16s, reductions for groups
Canter Hallington cross-country course
Home Farm, Hallington, Louth, Lincs LN11 9QX
www.canter-hallington.co.uk
tel: 07767 440828 or 01507 605864
£15 per horse
Ely Eventing Centre
Downham Common, Little Downham, Ely, Cambs, CB6 2TY
www.elyeventing.co.uk
tel: 01353 698839
£28 per horse
Helen Bell Equestrian
The Paddocks, Breckenbrough, Thirsk, Yorks YO7 4EL
www.helenbellequestrian.co.uk
tel: 07708708967
£25 per horse
Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre
Organsdale Farm, Middlewich Road, Kelsall, Tarporley, Cheshire CW6 0SR
www.kelsallhill.co.uk
tel: 07809 689972
£25 per horse
Lincomb Equestrian
Lincomb Farm, Lincomb, Nr Stourport on Severn, Worcs, DY13 9RB
www.crosscountrycourse.co.uk
tel: 07986200777
£20 per horse, £15 per horse for under 16’s
Littleton Manor Equestrian
Littleton Manor Farm, Littleton Lane, Reigate, Surrey, Reigate, RH2 8LB, access via Littleton Manor Farm, Flanchford Road, Reigate Heath, RH2 8QZ
www.lmeq.com
tel: 07771 600033
£25 per horse
Mostyn Farm Ride and Cross Country
Wern Home Farm, Tre Mostyn, Whitford, Holywell, Flintshire CH8 9AR
www.mostynfarmride.co.uk
tel: 07765 402738
£15 per horse
Munstead
Heath Lane, Godalming, Surrey GU7 1UN
www.munsteadhorsetrials.com
tel: 07798 626075 (book online)
£25 per hors
Rosamund Green Farm
Shepton Mallet, Somerset BA4 4JG
www.rosamundgreenfarm.co.uk
tel: 07511 078285
£25 per horse
Swalcliffe Park Equestrian
Swalcliffe, Banbury, Oxon OX15 5EX
www.swalcliffeparkequestrian.co.uk
tel: 01295 780206
£25 per horse
Tweseldown Racecourse
Bourley Road, Church Crookham, Fleet, Hants, GU52 8DY
www.tweseldown.co.uk
tel: 07500 957246
£30
Specific opening times
Attington
Attington Sport Horses, Tetsworth, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 7BY
www.attington.com
Tel: 07857 988453
£25 per horse
Bicton Arena
Yettington Road, East Burdleigh, Budleigh Salterton, Devon EX9 7BL
www.bicton-arena.co.uk
Tel: 01395 441162
£25 per horse up to four horses, £20 for under 16’s, £13 for under 10’s
Notes: Open from March
Blackwater Farm Equestrian Centre
Blackwater Lane, Great Witchingham, Norwich, Norfolk NR9 5PH
www.blackwaterfarm.co.uk
tel: 01603 873187 or 01362 688227
£20 per horse, £15 for riders 18 years old and under
Cambrian Cross Country
Rhiwlas Isaf, Cilcennin, Lampeter, Ceredigion SA48 8RS
www.cambriancrosscountry.co.uk
tel: 01570 470310
£25 per horse, £20 for groups of four or more
Notes: Open February to October
Crown Farm
Ascott-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire, OX7 6AB
www.crownfarm.co.uk
Tel: 01993 832083
£25 per horse
Everleigh Equestrian
Quickset Stables, Everleigh, Marlborough, Wilts SN8 3EU
www.everleigh-equestrian.co.uk
tel: 07990 571463/01264 852674
£15 per horse
Foxberry Chasers
Foxberry, Caldwell, Richmond, North Yorks DL11 7QL
www.foxberry.co.uk
tel: Text 07793 444247
£20 per horse
Gloucester Lodge Farm
Blyth, Northumbs NE24 3PH
www.gloucesterlodgefarm.co.uk
tel: 01670 353633
£10 per horse
Iping
Hammerwood, Iping, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 0PF
www.ipingcrosscountrycourse.co.uk
Tel: 01730 813635
£25 per horse
Notes: Open April to October
Hillocks Farm
Cleobury Morimer, Shrops DY14 0EB
www.hillocksfarm.org.uk
tel: 01299 270710 or 07970 278839
£20 per horse
Larkhill Equestrian
Knighton Down, Larkhill, Amesbury, Wiltshire, SP4 8QT
www.larkhillequestrian.co.uk
Tel: 07760 293899
£25 per horse
Notes: Only open on certain dates each year, call or email events@larkhillequestrian.co.uk to confirm opening times
Little Whittington
Little Whittington Farm, Corbridge, Necastle Upon Tyne, NE19 2LA
www.littlewhittingtonxc.co.uk
Tel: 01434 672340
£20 per horse
Notes: Call to book — specific opening times. Open from March
MK Eventing Centre
Castlethorpe Road, Hanslope, Milton Keynes MK19 7HQ
www.mkec.co.uk
tel: 07810 120498
£30 per horse (£25 for Pony Club members)
Notes: Open February to December
Nurstead Court
Nursetad Church Lane, Meopham, Gravesend, Kent, DA13 9AD
www.nursteadcourt.co.uk
Tel: 0800 0934935 or 07971164023
Email: info@nursteadcourt.co.uk
£25 per horse
Parwood Equestrian Centre
Great Westwood, Westwood Lane, Normandy, Guildford, Surrey GU3 2JE
www.parwood.co.uk
tel: 01483 813860
£25 per horse
Notes: Book online
Rabson Manor
Winterbourne Bassett, Swindon, Wilts SN4 9QF
www.rabsonmanor.co.uk
tel: 01793 731202/07765 924252
Email: info@rabsonmanor.co.uk
£20 per horse
Sapey
Cockshutts Farm, Upper Sapey, Worcester, WR6 6XU
www.sapeycrosscountry.co.uk
Tel: 07970 652320
£20 per horse
Notes: Open April to October
Stockland Lovell
Stockland Lovell Manor, Coultings, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA5 1JJ
www.stocklandlovell.com
Tel: 01278 652224
Email: info@stocklandlovell.com
£25 per horse, under 16’s £20
Stour
Field Dairy Farm, Spetisbury, Blandford, Dorset, DT11 9EE
www.stourxc.co.uk
Tel: 07583 797420
£25 per horse
Notes: Open March to October
Thornton Lodge Country Sports
Thornton Lodge Farm, Easingwold, York YO61 3QA
www.thorntonlodgefarm.co.uk
tel: 01347 821306 or 07968 268835
£20 per horse
Notes: Open from March to October
Waresely Park
Gamlingay Road, Waresely, Sandy, Befordshire, SG19 3DD
www.waresleypark.co.uk
Tel: 01767 650140 or 07771 5893996
£25 per horse