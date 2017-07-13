It’s hard to imagine, but there was a time for Charlotte Dujardin before Valegro, medal podiums, champagne and Union Flags. And to celebrate her 32nd birthday today (13 July 2017) we’ve dug deep into the archives to take a look back at some of her career highlights so far.

Charlotte Dujardin’s career in pictures

1. The early showing days riding Ardenhall Royal Secret



2. Charlotte and Weltpower at Addington in 2008



3. Charlotte looks focused on board Duchess II at Hartpury



4. Charlotte riding Winston Bond



5. A sight from the past: Charlotte wearing a top hat aboard Fernandez



6. Charlotte and Don Archie



7. One of the talented British rider’s up and coming young horses: Florentina



8. Valegro at the British Young Horse and Breeding Championships, September 2008



9. The early days: Charlotte and Valegro



10. Valegro demonstrating his incredible off the floor canter



11. The power duo: Carl Hester and Charlotte (not forgetting Valegro of course!)



12. Then Team GBR chef d’equipe Richard Waygood escorts the famous pair into the arena at the European dressage championships in Rotterdam, 2011



13. At home: Valegro shows off his Olympia rug



14. Valegro enjoys some downtime in the field



15. The golden moment: Charlotte and Valegro at London 2012



16. London 2012: the famous pair head to the arena



17. When Charlotte lost a bet with H&H photgrapher Kevin Sparrow at the national championships, her forfeit was that she had to get in the hot tub fully clothed. At least there was champagne to compensate…



18. Charlotte accompanies Carl and Uthopia at the FEI Nations Cup Dressage at Hickstead in 2013



19. Charlotte Dujardin and Uthopia at home in Gloucestershire



20. Charlotte with Valegro’s owner Roly Luard after receiving the horse of the year award given to Valegro by the British Equestrian Writers Association at their annual lunch at Olympia in 2013



21. Charlotte riding Valegro at Olympia in 2013 after setting another world record (93.975%)



22. Ditching the dressage arena: Charlotte riding Libby Towers’ working hunter, Harley Foxtrot at Paunceford Court near Ledbury in Herefordshire, 2014



23. In high demand: Charlotte gives her autograph at the World Equestrian Games in Normandy, 2014



24. Valegro enjoys a victory lap in the D’Ornano Stadium in Caen, Normandy at the 2014 World Equestrian Games



25. What a backdrop: Charlotte and Uthopia at the 2014 Royal Windsor Horse Show



26. Charlotte celebrates in Las Vegas after successfully defending her Reem Acra FEI World Cup Dressage title in April 2015



27. Centre stage: Dujardin and Valegro at the Reem Acra FEI World Cup dressage final in Las Vegas 2015



28. Charlotte takes to the sofa on the BBC’s Clare Balding Show, with Victoria Pendleton and AP McCoy in April 2015



29. Charlotte and Mount St John Top Secret



30. Charlotte and Barolo on their way to a winning performance at Hartpury, 2015



31. Charlotte receives a rocking horse replica of Valegro for Christmas 2016.

32. Charlotte and Valegro on their way to Olympic glory in Rio.

