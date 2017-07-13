Happy birthday Charlotte Dujardin! 32 pictures to celebrate her big day

TAGS:

It’s hard to imagine, but there was a time for Charlotte Dujardin before Valegro, medal podiums, champagne and Union Flags. And to celebrate her 32nd birthday today (13 July 2017) we’ve dug deep into the archives to take a look back at some of her career highlights so far.

Charlotte Dujardin’s career in pictures

1. The early showing days riding Ardenhall Royal Secret
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

2. Charlotte and Weltpower at Addington in 2008
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

Continued below…

3. Charlotte looks focused on board Duchess II at Hartpury
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

4. Charlotte riding Winston Bond
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

5. A sight from the past: Charlotte wearing a top hat aboard Fernandez
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

6. Charlotte and Don Archie
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

7. One of the talented British rider’s up and coming young horses: Florentina
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

8. Valegro at the British Young Horse and Breeding Championships, September 2008
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

9. The early days: Charlotte and Valegro
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

10. Valegro demonstrating his incredible off the floor canter
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

11. The power duo: Carl Hester and Charlotte (not forgetting Valegro of course!)
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN with Valegro and Carl Hester

12. Then Team GBR chef d’equipe Richard Waygood escorts the famous pair into the arena at the European dressage championships in Rotterdam, 2011
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

13. At home: Valegro shows off his Olympia rug
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

14. Valegro enjoys some downtime in the field
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN and Valegro at home

15. The golden moment: Charlotte and Valegro at London 2012
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

16. London 2012: the famous pair head to the arena
Olympic Games Dressage 09 08 12

17. When Charlotte lost a bet with H&H photgrapher Kevin Sparrow at the national championships, her forfeit was that she had to get in the hot tub fully clothed. At least there was champagne to compensate…
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN celebrates

18. Charlotte accompanies Carl and Uthopia at the FEI Nations Cup Dressage at Hickstead in 2013
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

19. Charlotte Dujardin and Uthopia at home in Gloucestershire
Charlotte Dujardin and Uthopia

20. Charlotte with Valegro’s owner Roly Luard after receiving the horse of the year award given to Valegro by the British Equestrian Writers Association at their annual lunch at Olympia in 2013
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

21. Charlotte riding Valegro at Olympia in 2013 after setting another world record (93.975%)
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

22. Ditching the dressage arena: Charlotte riding Libby Towers’ working hunter, Harley Foxtrot at Paunceford Court near Ledbury in Herefordshire, 2014
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

23. In high demand: Charlotte gives her autograph at the World Equestrian Games in Normandy, 2014
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

24. Valegro enjoys a victory lap in the D’Ornano Stadium in Caen, Normandy at the 2014 World Equestrian Games
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

25. What a backdrop: Charlotte and Uthopia at the 2014 Royal Windsor Horse Show
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

26. Charlotte celebrates in Las Vegas after successfully defending her Reem Acra FEI World Cup Dressage title in April 2015
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

27. Centre stage: Dujardin and Valegro at the Reem Acra FEI World Cup dressage final in Las Vegas 2015
FREE FEI IMAGE - World Cup Finals Las Vegas 2015

28. Charlotte takes to the sofa on the BBC’s Clare Balding Show, with Victoria Pendleton and AP McCoy in April 2015
clare balding show

29. Charlotte and Mount St John Top Secret
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

30. Charlotte and Barolo on their way to a winning performance at Hartpury, 2015
CHARLOTTE DUJARDIN BIRTHDAY GALLERY

31. Charlotte receives a rocking horse replica of Valegro for Christmas 2016.

32. Charlotte and Valegro on their way to Olympic glory in Rio.

Keep up to date with the latest equestrian news, fantastic features, show reports and much more in Horse & Hound every Thursday.