If you’re on the lookout for a horse to teach you the ropes, take a look at these schoolmasters for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Proven winner’

Height: 148cm

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Cello’ has been a superstar for our daughter, taking her from low level unaffiliated showjumping to the grand prix final at Aintree. A real confidence-giver, genuine and honest, she has competed on school teams and has a consistent BS (British Showjumping) record. He knows his job, has previously competed BS senior up to 90cm and is good to do at home and stay away shows. He is also good to shoe, clip, hack, load and is very affectionate. Cello has lovely paces and would do a great dressage test. He has also done cross-country with previous owners. Schooling 1.05m at home.”

View the advert

2. ‘Confidence-giving’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: 16

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This is a been there, done it type and the horse of a lifetime. Cosima loves jumping and has BS experience up to 1.05m — she is very brave with fillers and will take you around any course. She is very forgiving and will help you out and jump off any stride as she knows her job. She is equally happy to pop over cross-poles. Her flatwork is lovely with three well-established paces and will do a decent test — ideal for riding club (RC)/unaffiliated dressage. Cosima has hunted and is very bold cross-country, jumping any ditch, rail or hedge. She is excellent to hack alone or in company and isn’t fazed by traffic (lives by a farm). A true schoolmistress in multiple disciplines, Cosi would make an excellent first horse for a child moving off ponies, or for anyone looking for a genuine and safe all-rounder to have fun on. She would suit a novice or nervous rider as she looks after her jockey.”

View the advert

3. ‘Superstar eventing schoolmaster’

Height: 17hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse has the most superb temperament and the sweetest nature anyone could wish for in a horse. Horses with his proven record and ability teamed with his super nature don’t come along every day. He will take any rider whatever their level of experience and isn’t in the slightest bit sharp or quirky — his main focus is getting on with his job and helping his jockey out. His cross-country record says it all! Immaculate record over the past six seasons from lower level right up to the bigger tracks. He would take anyone around a novice/intermediate. He has lots of placings at 100/novice/intermediate and top 15 at CIC2*. Three lovely paces and no vices.”

View the advert

4. ‘Easy ride’

Article continues below...

Height: 16hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This Irish sports horse has showjumped competitively up to 1m with scope for more. He is brave and easy across country and good to hack. He is a dream to handle and do and has had the same ‘novicey’ owner for the past eight years. He is eligible for all BS/BE classes and would help an inexperienced or unconfident rider to progress.”

View the advert

5. ‘Super amateur’s horse’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This Dutch horse has won £1,815 in BS prize money and 816 BS points. He is very competitive with many wins and he also loves cross-country. He has a lovely temperament in and out of the stable.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



6. ‘Ultimate competition horse’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Cuba’ has the X factor. She has been carefully produced and is a truly talented girl that isn’t mareish at all. She has three beautiful balanced paces and always wins her dressage tests. She has an incredibly trainable temperament and is working fantastically well at home, competing up to novice dressage and will easily go to medium. She is schooling over 1.2m-plus at home and getting double clears out showjumping around 1-1.10m tracks. She has lots of scope and is a snaffle mouth at all times. She will easily jump 1.30-1.40m tracks in the near future. She has an amazing back end and gives a fantastic feel over a fence — she is very rideable and a schoolmistress on the flat and round a course of jumps. She has been cross-country schooling and jumped everything — she is bold, brave and sensible. No jump or filler fazes her. 110% in every way.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

Article continues below...

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way