Looking for a new riding hat? Don’t miss these…

Whether you are hacking, schooling, showjumping, eventing, hunting or competing in a dressage competition, we bring you a selection of modern riding hats that are comfortable, stylish and meet the required safety standards.

Choosing the best riding hat to suit your needs and having it professionally fitted is key to avoiding head injuries when riding or handling horses, whether you ride for pleasure or in competition. There is a range of safety standards available, and as a rider you need to decide which safety level is best suited to your needs. The minimum current competition standards include:

PAS 015 (1998 or 2011)

VG1 01.040 (2014-12)

ASTM F1163 (2004a or 04a onwards)

SNELL E2001

AS/NZS 3838 (2006 onwards)

We strongly advise that the hat you choose has been correctly fitted by a BETA-trained professional. Most tack shops that sell crash hats will be able to fit one for you.

Harry Hall Legend Junior PAS Riding Hat



This hat from Harry Hall is lightweight, ventilated and comfortable to wear as well as conforming to the PAS 015 and BSEN 1384:2012 safety standards, plus it is BSI kitemarked.

RRP: £77.99

Visit: harryhall.com

Champion CPX3000



A traditional style riding hat, which is covered in velvet so there is no chance of your hat silk being swept off and causing an “egg-head moment” — riding fashion suicide. This hat carries the PAS015 and B.S.EN1384 safety standards and is very comfortable to wear.

RRP: £59.99

Visit: www.championhats.co.uk

Charles Owen Pro II Skull riding hat



This hat is highly ventilated and will keep your head cool by letting air run freely through your hair and head while not comprising on safety. It also comes with a free hat silk. It is kitemarked to PAS015:2011, kitemarked and CE marked to VG1 01.040 2014-12 and certified by SEI to ASTM F1163.

RRP: £114.99

Visit: www.charlesowen.com

Uvex exxential peace

This hat is featherlight, break-proof (thanks to its special polycarbonate material) and reaches the up-to-date safety standards, VG1 01.040 (2014-12). It also has a useful an all-season inner liner, making it suitable to wear in the hot summer as well as the cold winters.

RRP: £99.95

Visit: www.uvex-sports.com

Evolution Puissance Riding hat

With it’s lightweight fibre glass shell and airflow system this hat ensures maximum comfort while meeting the required safety standards (PAS 015:2011) . The synthetic suede finish makes it elegant and suitable for all disciplines.

RRP: £150

Visit: www.championhats.co.uk

Charles Owen 4Star

This hat provides crush resistance due to its fibre reinforced shell plus has front and rear ventilation slots to keep your head cool while in the saddle. This hat’s saftey standards are PAS 015:2011; Certified by SEI to ASTM F1163 and SNELL certified to SNELL E2001.

RRP: from £142.80

Visit: www.charlesowen.co.uk

Kask Dogma Chrome Light helmet

Designed and made in Italy, this hat combines style, design and safety with a self-adapting adjusting system so that you can get the perfect fit. This helmet passes safety standards VG1 and ASTM F1163.

RRP: £450

Visit: www.divineequestrian.co.uk

Samshield Shadowmatt

A beautiful looking hat that conforms to a high safety standard while looking very chic with it’s rose gold trim and pink swarovski crystal fabric. Conforming to the VG1 and ASTM 1163 standards, this is another protective but stylish hat.

RRP: from £573.33

Visit: www.equiport.co.uk

Gatehouse Conquest MkII

This stylish, lightweight helmet is well ventilated with a removable, washable liner for improved comfort and hygiene. We think this is a really universal hat as it looks good with a tails coat, in the showjumping ring, out cross country and will be comfortable out hacking or schooling. Conforms to the PAS 015:2011 safety standard.

RRP: from £157.99

Visit: www.wefi.co.uk

PROtector Cool XCountry Helmet

A jockey skull with vents at both the back and the front, to keep your head cool plus it comes with a specifically designed mesh hat cover to allow for air circulation. It conforms to all the up to date safety standards (SNELL E2001) and therefore is approved by BE, BS, BD, British Riding Clubs and the Pony Club.

RRP: From £160

Visit: www.parkgateequestrian.co.uk

