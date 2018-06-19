World Equestrian Games 2018 eventing riders

Details of the horses and riders who have been selected for long-lists, short-lists and confirmed eventing squads at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina (11-25 September 2018) will be added to this page as they become available.
Each country can send a squad of five riders; four who compete as a team (as well as in the individual competition), plus one who competes as an individual only. If a country is unable to field a team, then it can send up to two individuals.
- Sarah Bullimore with Reve Du Rouet
- Ros Canter with Allstar B or Zenshera
- Laura Collett with Mr Bass
- Tina Cook with Billy The Red
- Piggy French with Quarrycrest Echo or Vanir Kamira
- Kitty King with Ceylor LAN
- Tom McEwen with Toledo De Kerser
- Harry Meade with Away Cruising
- Gemma Tattersall with Arctic Soul
- Oliver Townend with Ballaghmor Class or Cooley Master Class or Cooley SRS
- Nicola Wilson with Bulana
- Phillip Dutton and Z
- Lauren Kieffer and Vermiculus
- Marilyn Little and RF Scandalous
- Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg
- Lynn Symansky and Donner
- Andreas Dibowski on FRH Corrida or FRH Butts Avedon
- Michael Jung on FischerRocana FST
- Ingrid Klimke on SAP Hale Bob OLD
- Julia Krajewski on Chipmunk FRH or Samourai Du Thot
- Kai Rüder on Colani Sunrise
