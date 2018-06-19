World Equestrian Games 2018 eventing riders

Details of the horses and riders who have been selected for long-lists, short-lists and confirmed eventing squads at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina (11-25 September 2018) will be added to this page as they become available.

Each country can send a squad of five riders; four who compete as a team (as well as in the individual competition), plus one who competes as an individual only. If a country is unable to field a team, then it can send up to two individuals.

Great Britain (long-list)

Sarah Bullimore with Reve Du Rouet

with Reve Du Rouet Ros Canter with Allstar B or Zenshera

with Allstar B or Zenshera Laura Collett with Mr Bass

with Mr Bass Tina Cook with Billy The Red

with Billy The Red Piggy French with Quarrycrest Echo or Vanir Kamira

with Quarrycrest Echo or Vanir Kamira Kitty King with Ceylor LAN

with Ceylor LAN Tom McEwen with Toledo De Kerser

with Toledo De Kerser Harry Meade with Away Cruising

with Away Cruising Gemma Tattersall with Arctic Soul

with Arctic Soul Oliver Townend with Ballaghmor Class or Cooley Master Class or Cooley SRS

with Ballaghmor Class or Cooley Master Class or Cooley SRS Nicola Wilson with Bulana

United States

Phillip Dutton and Z

and Z Lauren Kieffer and Vermiculus

and Vermiculus Marilyn Little and RF Scandalous

and RF Scandalous Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg

and Tsetserleg Lynn Symansky and Donner

Germany



Andreas Dibowski on FRH Corrida or FRH Butts Avedon

on FRH Corrida or FRH Butts Avedon Michael Jung on FischerRocana FST

on FischerRocana FST Ingrid Klimke on SAP Hale Bob OLD

on SAP Hale Bob OLD Julia Krajewski on Chipmunk FRH or Samourai Du Thot

on Chipmunk FRH or Samourai Du Thot Kai Rüder on Colani Sunrise

