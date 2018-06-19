Defending world champion to miss this year’s World Equestrian Games

World eventing champion Sandra Auffarth is likely to miss out on defending her title at this September’s World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA.

The German rider and her 2014 WEG ride, Opgun Louvo, have been named in the “second group” of riders for this year’s championship — effectively a reserve position as five riders have been listed in the “first group”, which is the number required for the squad.

Sandra and Opgun Lovuo have had good results since 2014 — they were individual European silver medallists in 2015 and won the competitive CIC3* at Luhmühlen in 2016 — but they had 20 jumping penalties across country at the Rio Olympics (where they still finished 11th and contributed to team silver) and were not part of the German squad at last year’s Europeans. The 16-year-old horse has had a quiet campaign this spring, finishing 14th at Strzegom CIC2* and 12th at Sopot CCI3*.

The first group named to represent Germany at WEG consists of: Andreas Dibowski on FRH Corrida or FRH Butts Avedon, Michael Jung on FischerRocana FST, Ingrid Klimke on SAP Hale Bob OLD, Julia Krajewski on Chipmunk FRH or Samourai Du Thot and Kai Rüder on Colani Sunrise.

The second group is Sandra Auffarth on Opgun Louvo, Jörg Kurbel on Josera’s Entertain You and Josefa Sommer on Hamilton 24.

The third group comprises Sandra Auffarth on Viamant Du Matz, Felix Etzel on Bandit 436, Andreas Ostholt on Corvette 31 and Claas Romeike on Cato 60.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The Germans have also named their 10 combinations for the crack CIC3* at Aachen in July: Sandra Auffarth (Opgun Louvo), Andreas Dibowski (FRH Butts Avedon and FRH Corrida), Michael Jung (La Biosthetique-Sam FBW), Ingrid Klimke (SAP Hale Bob OLD), Julia Krajewski (Chipmunk FRH and Samourai Du Thot), Andreas Ostholt (Corvette 31), Kai Rüder (Colani Sunrise) and Josefa Sommer (Hamilton 24). The reserves are Claas Romeike (Cato 60), Sandra Auffarth (Viamant Du Matz), Bettina Hoy (Designer 10) and Andreas Dibowski (It’s Me xx).

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.