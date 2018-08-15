Badminton winners head experienced Australian eventing squad for WEG

Sam Griffiths and his 2014 Badminton-winning super-mare Paulank Brockagh have been selected for their third back-to-back championship squad.

Sam and the 15-year-old Irish Sport Horse, who he co-owns with Steve and Dinah Posford and Jules Carter, won individual bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Equestrian Australia revealed its five-strong contingent for the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon (13 to 16 September).

Joining Sam on the squad is Chris Burton, riding Kate Walls’ Cooley Lands, with whom he won the 2017 Blenheim CIC3* for eight- and nine-year-olds.

Andrew Hoy will make his 12th senior championship appearance riding the nine-year-old Vassily De Lassos, who he co-owns with Paula and David Evans.

Bill Levett is named with the Irish Sport Horse gelding Lassban Diamond Lift, owned by Elisabeth Murdoch, who also co-owns British squad member Tina Cook’s ride Billy The Red.

Completing the squad is Shane Rose and Virgil, who has won seven international events during his career, including five CIC3*s.

The 13-year-old gelding, owned by Michelle Hasibar and Shane, has been campaigned in both hemispheres. He won Blair Castle’ Event Rider Masters leg last year, adding another three-star victory to his list of achievements at Camden in New South Wales in April.

The three reserves are Emma McNab on Fernhill Tabasco, Robert Palm with Koko Story and Amanda Ross riding Koko Popping Candy.

“Congratulations to the five eventing combinations announced today going forward to WEG in Tryon in September,” said chef d’equipe Stuart Tinney.

“As a team we are looking forward to the challenge of the competition ahead, and to hopefully achieving our qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

The Aussie squad now head to a training camp at Hartpury in Gloucestershire before they fly out to the States.

