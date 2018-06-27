The United States eventing squad for the FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) 2018 has been revealed.

Five combinations have been selected to represent the US at Tryon, North Carolina, from 11 to 23 September, with a further eight combinations named on the reserve list.

WEG test event winners Phillip Dutton and the 10-year-old gelding Z head the list. The pair finished fourth at the Kentucky Three-Day-Event CCI4* in April and have finished inside the top six at their past seven international events, including two wins.

Phillip is also on the reserve list with the 14-year-old warmblood I’m Sew Ready.

Lauren Kieffer has been selected with the 11-year-old anglo-Arab Vermiculus, and is also on the reserve list with her established four-star campaigner Veronica.

Marilyn Little and the 13-year-old RF Scandalous have also been selected. The mare has an impressive international record, including 10 wins at one- to three-star level and placings at CCI4*.

Boyd Martin has received his fifth major championship call-up, named on the squad with the 11-year-old trakehner gelding Tsetserleg.

Lynn Symansky completes the five with her retrained racehorse, Donner (pictured, top). The combination finished sixth at Kentucky this spring and at Burghley 2017. They have jumped clear across country at all eight of their four-star starts, including Badminton in 2016 and Burghley 2015.

This year’s WEG takes place at Tryon in North Carolina on 11-23 September.

The full US eventing squad is as follows:

Phillip Dutton and Z, the 10-year-old Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas Tierney, Simon Roosevelt, Suzanne Lacy, Caroline Moran, and Ann Jones

Lauren Kieffer and Vermiculus, Jacqueline Mars’s 11-year-old Anglo Arab gelding

Marilyn Little and RF Scandalous, the 13-year-old Oldenburg mare owned by Jacqueline Mars, Michael Manders, and Phoebe Manders

Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg, Christine Turner’s 11-year-old trakehner gelding

Lynn Symansky and Donner, The Donner Syndicate, LLC’s 15-year-old thoroughbred gelding

Reserves:

Will Coleman and OBOS O’Reilly, Four Star Eventing Group’s 15-year-old Irish sport horse gelding

Will Coleman and Tight Lines, The Conair Syndicate’s 11-year-old French thoroughbred gelding

Phillip Dutton and I’m Sew Ready, Kristine and John Norton’s 14-year-old Dutch warmblood gelding

Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z, The Deniro Z Syndicate’s 10-year-old KWPN gelding

Lauren Kieffer and Veronica, Team Rebecca, LLC's 16-year-old Dutch warmblood mare

Kim Severson and Cooley Cross Border, The Cross Syndicate’s 11-year-old Irish sport horse gelding

Lynn Symansky and Under Suspection, Mary Ann Ghadban’s 14-year-old Holsteiner mare

Sharon White and Cooley on Show, her 11-year-old Irish sport horse gelding

