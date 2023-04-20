World Horse Welfare provides peace of mind with equine insurance *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with World Horse Welfare

Do you, like most horse owners, shudder at the thought of an unexpected bill cropping up? We all know that horses can be an expensive pastime. So, with the day-to-day costs of horse care constantly ongoing – and in many cases rising – the benefits of insurance mustn’t be underestimated. But with so many products on the market, how do you find one to suit you and your horse? World Horse Welfare explains what’s on offer as part of its membership and reveal the most commonly asked questions with regards to equine-related insurance.

There are lots of reasons why people take out horse insurance, but our members cite peace of mind as a priority when insuring their horse through World Horse Welfare. Our policy is known as a last resort option, which means if there’s no other insurance policy in place for that horse, costs associated with accidental injury can be claimed for against this policy. It won’t cover all eventualities, but it provides cover should a horse suffer an accidental external injury.

World Horse Welfare offers various levels of insurance, but our ChampionPlus with Veterinary cover membership provides accidental external injury, personal accident and public liability insurance for all horses in the policy holder’s care*. Under the vets fees cover there is a total limit to how much can be claimed in a year (in this case £1,500), so for an owner or loaner who wants to know that they will have a basic level of protection for their horses when they are in the field, for example, this is a policy worth giving serious thought to. After all, we know horses can injure themselves even in a most beautifully maintained paddock.

So, what exactly is covered? Quite simply, this policy covers any external accidental injury, such as an open wound, or in Nikki’s case, a thorn in her horse’s eye.

Deputy Chief Executive and director of the UK branch of World Horse Welfare, Tony Tyler, points out why this level of insurance is better suited to some horses than others.

“Clearly, there are some very expensive veterinary procedures, such as colic surgery, that this type of insurance doesn’t cover. But if you want a more basic level of cover for your horse, our insurance can help give our ChampionPlus with Veterinary members peace of mind that if their horse were to get injured due to an accident, they could get the veterinary care they need without worrying about how to finance it,” says Tony. “It is vitally important that if a horse is injured, their owner, carer or rehomer acts fast to get veterinary help, and insurance allows them to do that without the added worry of a bill, beyond the excess.”

*Subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.