‘The course looks fantastic’: get your tickets for top-class competition at Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials *Promotion*

The glorious autumn sun shone for Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials’ media day on Wednesday 11 September 2024, where guests were welcomed in to Blenheim Palace’s spectacular interior by event organiser Katrina Midgley, event director James Gower and cross-country course-designer David Evans.

“What a great day we had for our 2024 media day where we welcomed an array of guests including local and national journalists, photographers, influencers, sponsors and riders,” said Katrina. “The course looks fantastic and David has once again done a great job of balancing the natural undulations of the course with technical questions.

“We are delighted with how the event is coming together and we’ve got some exciting new features for this year. We are introducing a new arena this year to host Pony Club inter-branch team showjumping and mounted games, which have both proven very popular alongside the Pony Club and riding club eventer challenge.”

Five-star event rider and Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials ambassador Will Rawlin was among the guests: “I have never been to a media day like this, but as a rider it is very beneficial to see the course before it is dressed and have the course designer explain what he is really looking for from the horses and riders. It is very eye-opening to see what actually goes into creating a course, including ground preparation. It is not just a case of putting a few fences in a field – there is so much thought that goes into it.”

Will joined course-designer David Evans on the course drive, which gave the media the opportunity to see the course from a rider’s point of view.

Discussing this year’s course, David said: “It is really coming together now and we have made some exciting changes to the course. There is a new combination in the water complex above the lakeside parking area, and instead of the big oxer out of what we call the “rollercoaster”, there is now a log, which presents a different question.

“One of the most important factors we take into consideration when designing and building the course is having the ground consistent all the way around – it’s one of the most time-consuming factors and I’ll be thinking about that most of the year. With the changeable weather this year, ground preparation has been slightly different and different parts of the course, for example wooded areas compared to open spaces, need to be treated individually.

“In terms of safety out on course, there are lots of things we just do without really thinking about it, having done it for so long. We will be considering things like knots in the wood, making sure screws are countersunk, ensuring there are no gaps underneath the front edge and that there is nowhere on the top where the horses can clip a toe. When we dress birch fences, we only use small pieces in the top 20 to 30 centimetres.

“I am looking forward to seeing the horses and riders out on course, but it is always a nerve-wracking time for me, even after all these years.”

Head of commercial and marketing for British Eventing, Maria Haig perfectly summarised the insightful day: “I want to congratulate Katrina Midgley and the rest of the team on what promises to be a thrilling second year for Stable Events as organisers of Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials. The media day was a fantastic opportunity to come and see the course first-hand and get a preview. David Evans has done an outstanding job in phenomenal surroundings – you cannot underestimate the beauty of the grounds. We are really looking forward to seeing the site come alive next week and seeing riders contest this exciting course, which is looking outstanding and the views are simply breathtaking.”

