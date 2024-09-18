Now is the ideal time to review your routine *Promotion*





There’s no denying that summer is a great time for UK equestrians – riding in the sunshine, attending Pony Club and riding club camps with your four-legged and human friends, achieving your training and competition goals – and best of all, little or no mud!

But as the nights draw in this time of year comes with its own perks, from fewer flies to contend with, cooler temperatures to ride in, and time to slow down, reflect, and set new goals. As summer slips away, you’ll also want to turn your thoughts towards your autumn horsecare routine.

Rugging

The changing UK temperature might have you reaching for an extra layer at this time of year, but before you do that for your horse you should first consider if they need to wear a rug. Horses have a wider thermoneutral zone than humans, meaning when we think it’s cold outside, horses still feel quite comfortable, so it’s important not to overrug.

Native horses and ponies adapt well to the cooler temperatures, but older and underweight horses, and breeds with thinner coats, may benefit from a lightweight rug at this stage. No-fill, 50g, and 100g rugs can be a useful addition to your horse’s autumn wardrobe, but rugging decisions should always be based on your individual horse or pony’s needs.

Clipping

Temperature changes and fewer hours of daylight can also prompt the arrival of some impressively hairy coats! Clipping will help prevent your horse from getting too warm while exercising, and if your best friend might benefit from a clip, now is the time to ensure your clippers have been serviced and your blades sharpened.

A trace can be a great clip to start out with, or for those horses and ponies who are only going to be doing light work, while a blanket or full clip will benefit those doing medium to heavy work in the transition from autumn to winter.

Turnout and stabling

There are many health benefits to horses living out 24/7, and if your horse or pony has shelter and you have the turnout space available, this might be your favoured option. But some horses will benefit from being stabled, and this can help preserve the ground as we head into the wetter months. If you are changing your horse’s routine from being out 24 hours a day over the summer eating grass, to being stabled overnight with hay, you will want to do this gradually. The British Horse Society recommends changes to your horse’s routine and diet should be done over 10 to 14 days to help reduce the risk of colic.

Feeding

Autumn can be a good time to review your horse’s diet. Are they going to be having a break after a busy summer competition season, and therefore need less energy – or are they elderly and prone to losing weight in winter and it’s time to add some extra forage or hard feed to their diet ahead of the cold period? Seeking professional advice from an equine nutritionist or feed company can help you make the right decisions for your horse or pony based on their individual circumstances and workload.

Protecting against the unexpected

Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium, understands the effort horse owners put into making sure their equines are healthy and happy, no matter what the time of year.

"As you review your horse or pony's routine, you might also want to consider having horse insurance, so you know it's there if you need it.

"At The Insurance Emporium, we offer a range of equine insurance products that can be tailored to suit your needs, whether you have a child's pony, or a competition horse."

