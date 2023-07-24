Why professionals use Whickr to buy and sell horses with ease *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with Whickr

For equine sales agent Mitty Hardy, life is busy. She currently has 16 horses at her Herefordshire yard, and a waiting list of clients seeking the perfect home for their horse, or searching for their next equine partner.

Mitty’s days are packed; when she’s not schooling liveries or out competing, she’s preparing horses for viewings and vettings. It doesn’t leave much time for marketing, or horse-hunting on behalf of her clients.

But since using Whickr, the forward-thinking equine marketplace, Mitty can buy and sell horses faster, with more trust and less hassle. She can connect with clients quickly and easily, and scour adverts on the go. And her business is thriving as a result.

“Since using Whickr, I’ve definitely noticed an increase in my business and the number of clients contacting me looking for their new best friend. I’m doing three to four vettings a week, and it’s still growing. It’s a huge number of horses we’re getting through to sale,” says Mitty.

“Whickr is easy to use and cost-effective”

So, what makes Whickr such an efficient way to buy and sell horses? For Mitty, it’s the free app that lets her view horses on the move, and the comprehensive search filters that allow her to narrow down her hunt according to location, size, age, discipline and more.

“It’s easy to use and cost effective, the features are well designed and the customer service is really good,” says Mitty, who loves how easy Whickr makes the process for her clients, too.

“If somebody messages me, I can share a Whickr ad straight away. They also see my seller’s profile, so they can do their research and see who they’re buying from, which is so important,” she explains.

“And the direct messaging feature is handy – anyone interested in a horse I’m selling can message me directly and I get a notification.”

“It’s made a huge difference to all of us in the industry”

Whickr has also helped fill the gap left by Facebook’s rules against advertising livestock on its platform. A dedicated Whickr Facebook page and public group means those who prefer to buy and sell via social media can continue to do so.

“The Whickr community has really helped us keep business flowing,” confirms Mitty. And with Whickr being the new technology partner behind H&H’s relaunched horses for sale platform, adverts are even more likely to reach the right people.

“The audience for Whickr is huge now, and full of knowledgeable people,” says Mitty.

“Whickr has made a huge difference to all of us in the buying and selling industry.”

So, if you want to buy and sell horses the easy way, follow the professionals’ lead, and let Whickr do the hard work for you.

Mitty’s top tips for using Whickr to buy and sell horses easily

1. Pay attention to presentation when selling

“Prepare horses well for photos, videos and viewings. Our horses are always bathed, with manes and tails pulled, and presented in the right attire for their discipline.”

2. Place wanted adverts

“Buyers placing wanted ads on Whickr is really helpful for agents – if we know what people are looking for we can better match horses to clients.”

3. Save your favourite horses

“My clients love that once they find a horse they like, they can click the heart button to save it to their Whickr ‘stable’, so they can always find their favourite horses again.”

