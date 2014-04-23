Revealed: elegant new additions to the Brogini range [Promotion]

New to the Brogini Competition Prestige Collection comes the highly awaited 7001 Livorno and 7012 Arezzo boots, ideal for all manner of equestrian disciplines.

These elegant handmade Italian leather riding boots are designed with smooth grain leather adding style and sophistication to every rider. Fashioned with a traditional square toe design, inner calfskin lining and Brogini’s very own Italian Competition Prestige pin on the new wave boot tops available in 3 designs.

Additional features include Brogini’s elasticated back panel along the back of the boot to allow for a snug fit to the riders’ leg without the expense of buying a made-to-measure boot. The advanced spur guard system is designed to hold the spur in place when riding, incorporating a rubber component to the back of the boots to decrease movement. The additional leather spur guard reduces wear and tear to the lower section of the boot which comes in to frequent contact with the horse and protects the zip from any dirt, hair or mud.

The boots are available in a variety of calf heights and widths in EU sizes 36-43 with laces (7012 Arezzo) or without laces (7001 Livorno).

