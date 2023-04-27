



Promotional Feature with Haygain



What do William Fox-Pitt, Charlotte Dujardin and Ben Maher have in common? They’re all multi medal-winning British Olympians in their respective equestrian disciplines, but did you know that they all share one key commonality when it comes to promoting their top horses’ health? All three of them – plus many more top riders – choose to feed their horses hay steamed using a Haygain steamer, which has been shown to be healthier than traditionally soaked hay.

It’s hardly surprising that the likes of William and Ben choose Haygain. Multiple studies have shown that more than 80% of sport horses suffer from respiratory challenges, often without showing any symptoms. This is primarily due to respirable particles that irritate the airways, leading to inflammation. But Haygain’s steaming system reduces up to 99% of the respirable particles commonly found in forage – without compromising nutrient levels.

And with forage making up such a large portion of our horses’ diets, it’s crucial to make sure it is the best quality it can be, just like reigning Olympic champion Ben Maher. “I’m always striving for the best of everything,” he says. “I was impressed with the science behind Haygain hay steamers and now I know that we are giving the best forage possible, while stabled, travelling and competing.”

“Haygain means they can perform to their optimum”

Better respiratory health means happier, healthier horses – and that has a knock-on effect when it comes to performance. As top British event rider Izzy Taylor (pictured below) puts it: “Haygain means they are getting very high quality, hygienic forage so that they are really able to perform to their optimum.”

Feeding the best at home is one thing, but if you’re planning to compete this year, you’re probably worrying about how you can maintain the quality of your horse’s forage away from home. But Haygain has proved a game changer in this respect for so many of the world’s best, thanks to the portability of the HG One model.

“We take the smaller unit to competitions all over Europe, which we find essential,” says five-time Olympian William Fox-Pitt (pictured below on the late Chilli Morning). “The horses have been free from coughs and nasal discharge, they are healthy and performing well – what more can I ask for?”

Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Scott Brash is always keen to do everything he can to ensure his horses’ well-being away at shows, and Haygain offers him a way to do just that.

“Your hands can be tied in some places. I think the Haygain is really key to healthy horse management when you don’t have much control over the rest of their environment,” Scott explains.

Olympic gold medal-winning dressage rider Laura Tomlinson has noticed an improvement in her horses after long journeys, since switching to Haygain. “Before using Haygain our horses would often cough and need to clear their airways after a long journey, but with Haygain we can dramatically reduce the dust they breathe in,” she says.

‘The horses love it’

Haygain steamed hay has also been shown to be tastier for horses, and this is something double European eventing champion, multi-Olympian and dressage world medallist Ingrid Klimke can vouch for.

“[The horses] all love to eat the hay from the Haygain and I found out in Tryon at the World Championships that my favourite hero Bobby [SAP Hale Bob OLD] really likes it a lot. So we decided we would take it at home,” she says.

And British five-star winner Mollie Summerland (pictured, below) saw first-hand just how much horses enjoy the taste of Haygain steamed hay – even fussy eaters – when she introduced it first to her Luhmuhlen CCI5* winner Charly Van Ter Heiden, then to the rest of her international string.

“I was a bit unsure of how they’d transition to hay because sometimes they can go off their hay after having rich haylage for so long,” says Mollie. “We put up two hay nets, one with the haylage and one with steamed hay, and the horses ate the Haygain steamed hay over the haylage straight away.

“They are really eating it well. They’re finishing their nets at night, which is really reassuring.”

So, if you’re looking to the stars for inspiration this season, why not take their lead and choose a Haygain steamer? As Zara Tindall says, “Once you have one, you cannot do without it.”

Research references

Moore-Colyer, M.J.S., Taylor, J. & James, R. (2016). The effect of steaming and soaking on the respirable particle, bacteria, mould and nutrient content in hay for horses.

Brown, E., Tracey, S and Gowers, I. (2013). An investigation to determine the palatability of steamed hay, 14 dry hay and haylage.