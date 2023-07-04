Stick with the science when it comes to hay steaming *Promotion*





The ultimate goal for equestrians – and the one that generally leads to peak performance – is reaching the stage of your horse being a “happy athlete”. To achieve this, you must provide your horse with optimal training, healthcare and management that meet his individual needs.

Proper nutrition is at the heart of this effort. It provides the energy required for training and ensures good health from the inside out. The right diet also satisfies the horse’s need to spend the majority of their day consuming fibre, which is essential for their physical and mental health.

When sufficient grazing isn’t available, we turn to stored forage, such as hay or haylage, as the solution. Unfortunately, stored forage can also be a serious problem. In particular, dry hay – no matter how nutritious – can be a menace to the horse’s respiratory system and poses health risks to the handlers working in dust-filled areas, too.

This is where hay steamed by Haygain becomes the ideal core of most horses’ nutrition.

Soaked hay: a germ-packed meal

While soaking hay removes most of the airborne dust associated with dry hay, studies have shown that soaked hay quickly becomes a highly productive breeding ground for bacteria and mould.

Multiplying 150% within the first 10 minutes after soaking, the bacteria grows at alarming rates while the horse is still eating from the net. Horses often know instinctively what’s not good for them and many turn their noses away from soaked hay. They eat it only when there are no other options, and tend to consume it slowly – while the bacteria continues to multiply.

Meanwhile, the water used for soaking also removes the hay’s nutritional qualities. The result can be a poor quality, poor tasting, germ-packed meal for your horse. Plus, large volumes of toxic water returned to the environment as waste.

The steaming solution

Evidence-based high-temperature hay steaming techniques provide a powerful solution to this conundrum, allowing for healthier airways, healthier guts, and a healthier environment.

The benefits of steaming hay are acknowledged and embraced by horse owners around the world. As a result, the market for hay steaming equipment is expanding.

Only one method of hay steaming, however, is backed by extensive scientifically-proven research – and that’s Haygain’s patented high-temperature steaming process. Developed in conjunction with the Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester, it injects steam evenly throughout the hay in a thermally sealed chest.

Haygain was introduced commercially in 2009 and it’s now relied on by Olympic equestrians including Scott Brash, Laura Tomlinson and William Fox-Pitt, along with proactive horse owners around the world.

Haygain steamers are proven to eliminate up to 99% of airborne particles, bacteria and mould commonly found even in forage of good nutritional content. Unlike soaking, the Haygain steaming process preserves the forage’s nutritional qualities and natural probiotics (the “good” bacteria that promotes healthy digestion).

A 2018 study showed that horses fed hay steamed in a Haygain steamer were 65% less likely to be diagnosed with inflammatory airway disease, a common condition on the equine asthma spectrum.

Horses also really like the taste of Haygain-steamed hay. Haygain studies confirm that most prefer it to dry hay, soaked hay and haylage. With up to three times the moisture content of dry hay, Haygain-steamed hay supports hydration and healthy digestion, too.

As for the environment, Haygain steamers use minimal water, and the steaming process kills toxins rather than letting them seep into the waste water.

The science

As the standard of care throughout the equestrian industry, Haygain steamers have history and science on their side. There are a few different ways to steam hay these days, but only one method with extensive science and the success stories of thousands of horses supporting it.

Here are a few highlights of the research establishing Haygain’s benefits. Read the full summaries at haygain.co.uk

