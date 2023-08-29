Hay steaming – myths and misconceptions *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with Haygain UK

Forage should be the foundation of most horses’ diet.

That’s widely accepted and understood.

How that forage should be served, however, stirs up debate. Accelerated by the internet and social media, that debate often features assertions that make it hard to distinguish settled science from myth.

Hay steaming arises often in these discussions. Herewith, let’s bust some myths and clear up some misconceptions.

Question 1: What is steaming hay?

As developed by Haygain, steam is injected evenly throughout hay in a thermally sealed chest. By attaining the temperatures needed to kill mould, fungi and most bacteria, this process reduces up to 99% of the respirable irritants in hay. The goal is to create a healthier forage for horses by reducing the risk of respiratory issues and other health concerns.

Question 2: Does steaming hay deplete nutrients?

One of the most common misconceptions about steaming hay is that it depletes essential nutrients. In fact, research published in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science in 2015 established that steaming with Haygain Hay Steamers did not deplete important nutrients. Major essential minerals including calcium, magnesium and phosphorus were among those to reflect “not significant” losses after Haygain steaming.

Conversely, the old-fashioned method of reducing dust from hay – soaking – does deplete nutrients.

Question 3: Does steaming hay eliminate allergens?

Haygain steaming is proven to reduce up to 99% of the dust in forage. This “dust” is organic matter including mould, bacteria and many of the other microscopic bits of organic matter that can trigger an allergic reaction in horses.

Because horses stick their nose into their hay for several hours of the day, significantly reducing the allergens in their hay greatly reduces allergy risks. This is especially true because sensitivities to allergens usually increase with exposure.

Question 4: Is steaming hay time consuming?

The Haygain steaming cycle takes approximately one hour and can be activated with a timer. Horse owners and barn managers literally around the world have established time efficient routines for incorporating steamed hay into their horses’ daily diet, at home, while traveling and at competitions. The return in horse health, well-being and performance is well worth the minimal

investment of time.

Question 5: Is steaming hay only beneficial for horses with respiratory problems?

Respiratory health is the best-known benefit of steamed hay, and it has many other benefits. Reducing the bacteria and mould spores from hay supports digestive and overall health, too. Haygain steamed hay has up to three times the moisture content of dry hay – which is great for digestion and hydration. Plus, horses prefer Haygain steamed hay to dry or soaked hay. It’s great for picky eaters or those who need to get back on their nutrition plan after surgery or an illness.

Haygain has helped many other conditions, too. Horse owner Teresa Wilson found that Haygain steamed hay hugely helped their family pony, Rocko, recover from faecal water syndrome. Haygain steaming softens the hay and retains the biome balance within it. The dedicated horse owner is convinced those features play an important part in Rocko’s return to “normal droppings” and good health. Read their story.

Question 6: Can I Build a hay steamer at home?

Homemade steamers can do more harm than good. Steaming forage at insufficient temperatures and durations can dramatically increase mould and bacteria content. They are not designed to deliver steam evenly throughout the hay or to retain the necessary high temperatures.

The benefits of feeding Haygain steamed hay have been proven many times in published research, which cannot be said about hay steamed in DIY units.

Question 7: Is it expensive to steam hay?

While the initial investment in a hay steamer might seem significant, it’s essential to consider the long-term benefits. Steaming hay can reduce veterinary bills related to respiratory issues and other health problems caused by mould or dust inhalation. Haygain steamed hay’s proven palatability – compared to dry or soaked hay – can reduce hay waste, too.

The peace of mind that comes from knowing your horse is receiving clean, healthy forage is priceless.

Question 8: What makes Haygain stand apart from other hay steamers?

Haygain’s patented hay steaming technology is the only scientifically proven method for significantly reducing the respirable particles commonly found in hay. Extensive peer-reviewed, published research establishes the benefits of Haygain steamed hay for horses’ respiratory, digestive and overall health. Read the research.

Haygain’s patented spike manifold steam injection system ensures thorough steaming of all hay in the thermally-sealed chest, and at temperatures required to deactivate disease-causing mould, bacteria and other allergens.

Haygain hay steaming was developed in conjunction with the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, UK and its benefits continue to be verified by ongoing research. Haygain steamed hay is the standard of care in much of the equestrian world and is embraced by veterinarians, Olympic equestrians and horse owners world-wide.