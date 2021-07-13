No horsebox, no problem: Equi-Trek makes hiring easy *Promotion*





Promotional feature with Equitrek

One of the UK’s largest producers of horseboxes and trailers, Equi-Trek is making transport more accessible to equestrians thanks to the company’s hire service, Hire-Trek.

Established in 2016, Hire-Trek offers a wide range of Equi-Trek transport solutions for short- or long-term self-drive hire, from one-day to 36 months. Long-term hire is becoming a popular alternative option to buying for equestrians, removing the worry of vehicle or trailer values depreciating over time and of course taking away costly MOTs and servicing.

Which vehicles and trailers can Hire-Trek offer you?

The company’s full range of luxury Equi-Trek models are available including the Night-Treka, Equinox, Trail-Treka L, Sonic and Evolution. The horseboxes and trailers have wood-free structures, aluminium flooring and high impact composite panels. The company puts safety at the forefront with a variety of safety features including side loading ramps, safety loading doors, and full height bulkheads, making for stress-free loading and travelling for both the horse and rider.

The Equi-Trek Night-Treka – a trailer complete with living accommodation – is one of the company’s most popular products. The living area comes with a bench seat that converts into two sleeping bunks, a wardrobe, stainless steel sink with gas hob and a water carrier, plus a fold down table – providing everything you need for a stay-away show or day out.

The light and spacious self-contained horse area is complete with a full-width collapsible breast bar, composite high impact kick boards, slip resistant rubber ramp and a head divider. There is also a groom’s door with a window, tack locker, plus two horse and haynet tie rings.

For those looking for a small horsebox, the Equi-Trek Equinox, provides the perfect compact option. Easy-to-drive, the Equinox has a gross maximum weight of 3,500kg, meaning it can be driven by anyone with a standard UK car licence.

Height-adjustable seats incorporating lumbar support make this horsebox popular with drivers, plus thanks to an HDI diesel-powered engine, the Equinox provides effortless performance and outstanding economy. Importantly the Equinox complies with the latest Euro 6 standard – meaning the vehicle is not affected by the Government’s chargeable Clean Air Zones in areas such as Greater London, Bath and Birmingham, with more zones planned across the UK soon. Plus, you can enjoy plenty of extra features including Bluetooth, an on-board trip computer, daytime running lights and an immobiliser with transponder.

The Equinox has the added benefit of a separate living area, sleeping up to two people comfortably. The kitchen area offers a combination gas hob, sink and cupboard space. The horse area comes with many of Equi-Trek’s much-loved features including strong adjustable partitions, low and wide side ramp, plus a storage overpod.

So, why should you choose Hire-Trek?

Hire-Trek is proud to deliver Equi-Treks’s ultimate horse transportation, while putting the customer first. Booking is quick and easy, with competitive hire rates and flexible hire periods suitable for everyone from the amateur rider to the professional. You can book with confidence and take advantage of the experience of Hire Trek’s knowledgeable team.

Contact Hire-Trek on 01142 884411 to book your trailer or horsebox now and arrange collection from one of our nationwide dealerships. You can also email hire@hire-trek.com.

Visit the Hire-Trek website: www.hire-trek.com or the Equi-Trek social media channels: Facebook: @equitrek, Instagram:@equi_trek, YouTube: EquiTrek.