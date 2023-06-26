Come behind the scenes in racing *Promotion*





National Racehorse Week is an annual celebration of the thoroughbred, that takes place between 9-17 September. Training yards, studs and rehoming centres across Britain will be holding free open days, providing unrivalled behind the scenes access to see racehorses in their daily lives. Great British Racing, who run National Racehorse Week, aim to engage with at least 2,000 people through community engagement in addition to the 13,500 free open day places available.

Community events will also include trainers hosting school visits, youth groups, charities and urban equestrian centres.

Last year, 87% of attendees that were not regular racegoers or were new to racing, said National Racehorse Week positively changed their opinion of racehorse care and 97% of attendees would promote National Racehorse Week to a friend after visiting an event last year.

Visitors can also see what happens to racehorses once they finish their racing careers. Some training yards will have their much-loved stable stars, who have retired, return for the day and there are 10 retraining centres open for visitors, who will be showcasing what these horses can achieve after they leave racing.

In Yorkshire, Pam and Kevin Atkinson will be opening their rehoming centre, New Beginnings, which offers places for up to 30 horses to be retrained. One of their former racehorses, Goldream, is York racecourse’s equine ambassador and will be visiting the course during the week too.

It’s not just racing and competing in other disciplines that racehorses do, there are many charities, organisations and individuals who work with thoroughbreds to improve the lives of people of all ages.

Oxfordshire-based HEROS began as a charity focusing on retraining and rehoming horses after they completed their careers in racing, but they have also helped many young people by providing a range of education and training, including alternative to school placements, for youngsters may struggle with mainstream education. In West Yorkshire, trainer Jo Foster also regularly takes one of her racehorses, Sigurd, to schools and care homes to interact with people young and old.

The initiative provides a vital platform to further racing’s community engagement and draw new audiences to racing. It also provides an opportunity to integrate racing’s many recruitment, diversity and inclusion initiatives to create a stronger, more powerful message.

Top trainers, such as Harry and Roger Charlton, Nicky Henderson and Charlie Johnston are all opening their doors to give you a chance to meet the stars of British horseracing.

The open days will showcase a range of activities, which vary from yard to yard. The trainers and their teams will host a guided tour of their facilities, offering the opportunity to see horses exercise on the gallops, being cared for by staff and see demonstrations from farriers and physios.

Somerset trainer David Pipe is also opening his yard and says: “I am delighted to welcome members of the public to Pond House for a third year during National Racehorse Week. I am proud of the work we do and the care and attention our horses receive, and it is great for people to see what goes on in a yard behind the scenes.

He continues: “The week is a brilliant opportunity for people to get up close and meet our equine athletes, speak to the staff who look after them 24/7 and see how loved and adored they are. It shines a light on the magnificent horses and their day-to-day lives, as well as the hard work and love of the people who look after them. We love welcoming back our former racehorses who have gone onto new careers and homes since retiring from racing. It is fantastic to be part of this great initiative once again.”

To book a visit during National Racehorse Week visit nationalracehorseweek.uk