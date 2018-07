Brinicombe Equine is supporting its sponsored rider, Lucy Wiegersma riding Simon Porloe at this week’s Badminton Horse Trials by offering a Badminton Bonus to customers for a limited period only.

There are massive savings to be had on top spring/summer supplements such as Think Fly, Think Itch, Think Laminitix and its healthy, low sugar herbal lick range HerbiLIX.

Offer starts today so find out how much you can save with Brinicombe Equine.

Visit Brinicombe Equine on Facebook