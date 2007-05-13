Royal Windsor: Sunday show jumping

Tim Stockdale thrilled a big Sunday afternoon crowd at Royal Windsor by jumping the only double clear on Fresh Direct Corlato in the Bewley Homes Grand Prix.

The pressure was on because Tim was last to go on John Bosher’s big grey mare and when he entered the ring Peter Charles was leading with a flying four faults on Murka’s Johnny Jumper.

A trademark of this show has been tight time-limits and this was again the case in the 11-horse jump-off, where the fences were also big. There had been some hard luck stories, but Tim and Corlato never looked like making a mistake and there was a roar from the audience as they cleared the final fence.

“I came with this class in mind and, for once, everything worked out perfectly,” said Tim, who will take the daughter of Corofino to Rome and St Gallen Super league Nations Cup shows.

Earlier in the day, Geoff Luckett and the Walwyn Novice champion To The Point completed their double with a flying round in the six- and seven-year-old class. For good measure, Geoff took second place on his other seven-year-old ride, Lauley Squibb’s mare Lara-Joy.

The opening B and C class went to another rider who has enjoyed a successful show, Graham Lovegrove, riding Angel.