Welsh section D gelding scoops 2019 Olympia M&M supreme accolade

A Welsh section D came to the fore at the Olympia International Horse Show as he trotted away with the Lemieux BSPS Mountain and Moorland (M&M) championship, giving his rider her first Olympia title.

Producer Emma Boardman piloted her own nine-year-old Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso to advance on their third place achieved last season. The pair qualified for this year’s show at Westmorland County.

Picasso has been a regular at the championship since qualifying at his first ever ridden show as a four-year-old.

Bred by Gwyneth Griffiths, Picasso was a winner at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) this season where he stood reserve champion and was also M&M supreme at the Great Yorkshire Show in July.

Standing reserve was Melanie and Gemma Stanford’s prolific Highland stallion Benbreac Of Croila ridden by Matthew Cooper. The 12-year-old was making his final apperance under saddle before retiring to stud.

Sam Roberts and her own Welsh section B gelding Colby Silver Sprite stood third and top of the small breeds.

The top 10 results were as follows:

10 — Nipna Golden Poppy (Dales)

9 — Okedene Justin (New Forest)

8 — Lunesdale Dixie (Fell)

7 — Highland Chief Of Talisker (Highland)

6 — Cadlanvalley Buzby (Welsh B)

5 — Cashelbay Rocket (Connemara)

4 — Shilstone Rocks North Westerly (Dartmoor)

3 — Colby Silver Sprite (Welsh B)

2 — Benbreac Of Croila (Highland)

1 — Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso (Welsh D)

Other best of breed awards:

Shetland — Firle Ricardo

Welsh A — Llandrith Nemesis

Welsh C — Lynuck The Showman

Exmoor — Stowbrook Red Kite

Do you show native ponies? Let us know your thoughts on M&Ms by emailing hhletters@ti-media.com with your thoughts, plus your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to be featured in the letters page of a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine…

