‘She’s so brave’: young Welsh mare triumphs over sticks at Royal Windsor on her first visit





A five-year-old Welsh section C mare making her Windsor debut jumped to the 133cm mountain and moorland (M&M) working hunter pony class before performing her heart out in a competitive final championship to be crowned Royal Windsor M&M working hunter pony champion. In a rare turn of events a pony bred by the same stud achieved reserve.

The golden girl who led the pack was Angela and Gemma Pallett’s Dycott Sparkling Lady (Sparkles).

Gemma, who rides and produces Sparkles, bought her directly from her breeder, Clare Granger, 12 months ago.

“She was broken to ride and drive, but she’d never seen a fence,” explained Gemma, who is a freelance rider and also runs her own floristry business. “She had been advertised for a while and as she was local I decided to pop in and see her after college one day. I viewed her at 3pm, and at 10am the next morning she’d been loaded up and was on her way home.”

Gemma had intended to sell Sparkles, but after bringing her on and establishing a partnership with her, she decided to hold onto her.

“I just love her and she’s so brave; I know she’d do anything for me,” continued Gemma. “I’ve won here at Windsor before but with more established ponies, so this is special to me as I’ve done Sparkles from scratch. It does mean more as I’m the only one who has ever jumped her.”

Reserve Royal Windsor M&M working hunter pony champion was the flying 15-year-old Welsh section D stallion Dycott Welsh King, ridden by his owner Ross Keys.

