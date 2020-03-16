Sprenger body brush review

Sprenger body brush Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Sprenger Price as reviewed: £40

Welcome to our group test of body brushes. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The Sprenger body brush is of superior quality — it features a mahogany back and leather straps. It is created from strong tail hair, so is durable and designed to last. This all-purpose body brush is comfortable to use and soft on the horse.

First impressions

This brush looked really smart and like it would do a good job.

Overview of performance

This brush is not only good quality, but it actually cleans the horse well, too. It was comfortable to hold and lasted particularly well. It was easy to clean and dried well.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

This is a good hard-wearing body brush. If you look after your kit it’s a good investment, but often yard staff don’t appreciate its value, and it’s quite pricey.