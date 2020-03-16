Shires Ezi-Groom Contour goat hair body brush review

Shires Ezi-Groom Contour goat hair body brush Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Shires Equestrian Price as reviewed: £13

Welcome to our group test of body brushes. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The Shires Ezi-Groom Contour goat hair body brush is plastic with a rubberised coating and contoured shape for comfort in the hand. It features super-soft goat hair bristles for raising a brilliant shine and a useful hanging loop on the brush. Available in three colours.

First impressions

This brush looked good and the first thing I noticed was how lovely and soft it was.

Overview of performance

This brush was good for a finishing polish. It was very comfortable to hold and use — a nice size for small hands. It lasted well, was easy to clean and dried well.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I love how soft it is — it was ideal for heads and sensitive horses.