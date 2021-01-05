Equerry British Bulldog yard broom review

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Equerry British Bulldog yard broom Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Durability: 8/10

Ease of use: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Equerry Price as reviewed: £19.99

Welcome to our group test of yard brooms. All of the brooms in this group test have been put through their paces by by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Equerry British Bulldog yard broom

The colourful Equerry British Bulldog yard broom features two fibre strengths to help make light work of sweeping away all types of debris found in the stable yard. The stiff fibres at the front will remove stubborn dirt and debris whilst the softer fibres at the back will enable the broom to catch lighter debris. The hollow centre in the middle of the broom head ensures the brush fibres don’t become clogged. This lightweight broom comes with a black handle with a screw fixing for easy assembly.

Colours: Red, blue, purple or pink.

Handle length: 150cm

Head width: 45cm

Buy at thermatex.co.uk

Also available at equus.co.uk

First impressions

This looked like a nice, lightweight broom that would be easy to use. It felt like a good length, too.

Overview of performance

This broom was really good at getting dust and dried dirt up, but it also performed well when sweeping wet surfaces. The hollow centre means the bristles are spaced out more, which made it less likely for hay and dirt to get caught – it really worked and I liked this feature.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I liked that it din’t clog, but it was also easy to store and an overall sturdy broom.