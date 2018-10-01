Welcome to our group test of summer competition breeches and leggings. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Very much designed with summer in mind, the Tottie Jasmine Lightweight breeches are stretchy, really lightweight but tough, with breathable mesh ankle panels for added ventilation. They have silicone grip knees, smart pockets and belt loops.

First impressions

A really nice pair of breeches with an interesting design on the pockets and placement of seams across the thigh.

Overview of performance

These breeches performed very well as they are lightweight and comfortable to wear all day long in the heat. The material they are made from is lightweight without being see through. They are also very comfortable and cut very well.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how flattering these breeches were and how the seam detailing is so slimming, while the mid-rise wait cuts off the torso in a flattering way.