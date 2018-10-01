Welcome to our group test of summer breeches and leggings. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Brand new for this season, these super lightweight SXC Summer Breeches are made from breathable fabric and have Gel Tech knee design with SXC signature logo in grey. The breeches come in white and have contrast grey stitching on the pockets, leg and sock.

First impressions

These breeches looked stylish and well fitted.

Overview of performance

They were a good fit, and true to size. They also looked very smart in the saddle and still looked as good as new after being washed.

Likes and dislikes

I like how comfortable and lightweight these breeches are and that the pockets are a really good size. However I am not so keen in the grey stripes on the knee grip – I think they would look better in white.