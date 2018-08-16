Welcome to our group test of waterproof over trousers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Pikeur’s official description

Pikeur Rain Breeches are waterproof over-breeches that are suitable for ladies, men and teenagers with a full-length side zip. These can be pulled on quickly over normal breeches with additional popper fastenings for width adjustment.

Tamsin’s first impressions

They reminded me of racing breeches!

Overview of performance

These overtrousers have a very handy design for competition purposes, as they were very easy to remove without getting off the horse. I tried a white pair and they washed well and stayed white. They are made of very thin fabric, so whatever colour the breeches you are wearing underneath will show through.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

A very good pair of over competition breeches when the weather is bad, but as an everyday winter pair of over trousers, they were too lightweight.