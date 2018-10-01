Welcome to our group test of summer competition breeches and leggings. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The LeMieux Bascule Breeches are designed to provide today’s jumping rider with freedom to move, as flexibility is rated as the highest priority. They feature four-way stretch fabric and LeMieux’s signature X-grip knee patches that are shaped to reduce bulk and any restriction to the angle of the knee. The outer pleated fillet allows for more comfortable knee flexion when jumping or riding with shorter stirrups. This sophisticated breech is equally at home or in the competition ring.

First impressions

These breeches looked smart, but maybe a little too designed for the more conservative among us. They also looked quite short and wide in the cut.

Overview of performance

Sadly, these breeches didn’t fit me as well as some of the others on test. I found the knee very tight and the seam pressed on my kneecap. They were generous around the waist, so required a belt, but if I went to a smaller size then they would have been too tight in other areas. That said, they were very breathable and the gel knee grips worked well.

Likes and dislikes

These breeches were truly brilliant white, which made them look very smart. I also like how comfortable the bottom of the legs are – they never left a dent or a mark in my skin under my boots. It was a shame about the fit, because I did like how they performed.