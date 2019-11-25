Jeffries competition breeches review

Jeffries competition breeches Score 6/10 Performance: 3/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Jeffries Price as reviewed: £91

Welcome to our group test of winter competition and hunting breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

These stylish high-waisted Jeffries competition breeches are lightweight and designed to offer exceptional comfort during any riding activity. They feature a full-stretch synthetic suede seat and gripper micro fibre tubes to reduce bulk around the ankle. They are available in white, navy, black, grey, beige, grey, teak or corn, in sizes 24-32in.

First impressions

These looked really nice, but I was concerned that the material looked quite thin.

Overview of performance

These breeches offer a wonderfully high waist! They were really comfortable, but not very warm and not at all waterproof — which is not ideal for the winter. I didn’t wear these hunting due to the colour, but wore them to dressage and showjumping, where I felt they were very smart and stylish. They washed well and stayed looking smart.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

They were quite thin and slightly see through, but I love the high waist. I wouldn’t label them as winter breeches, but I think they would be great in the summer.