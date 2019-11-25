Cavallo Carla Grip breeches review

Cavallo Carla Grip breeches Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Cavallo Price as reviewed: £166

Welcome to our group test of winter competition and hunting breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Cavallo Carla Grip breeches incorporate a full seat using technology to provide stick-ability in the saddle whatever the occasion. It also helps provide an optimum hold in the saddle it also allows maximum freedom of movement for the rider. With two slit front pockets and additional piping on the back, these breeches are super smart and stylish. An ergonomic waist provides extra support and warmth, helping to keep show shirts tucked in and tidy, a great benefit during the colder season. Made from winter light softshell fabric, the material is warm and breathable and has the added bonus of being dirt repellent. This specialist fabric also features high heat retention and functional fibres. They are available in wheat, in sizes 22-34in, in regular or long.

First impressions

They looked very smart — particularly well made — and were flattering. I noticed they had a softshell look, which I’m not personally a fan of, but they looked more supportive than the other softshell breeches I tested.

Overview of performance

I can’t fault this pair of breeches as they kept me extremely warm and comfortable even on the longest days at competitions. They aren’t the most traditional, but definitely a pair to have in the wardrobe for all disciplines. They fitted really well and stayed looking really smart.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

They are great quality and very smart. I loved how warm they were — they were very thick, and you are guaranteed to stay warm all day, without getting too hot as they are breathable. Personally, I would simplify the design on the seat as I prefer more simple-looking breeches, but they do exactly the job they are designed for — that’s more to do with my personal preference.