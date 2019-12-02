Equetech Aurora winter riding gloves Score 6/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 5/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Equetech Price as reviewed: £30

Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Keith Robertson and his team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Equetech Aurora winter riding gloves are styled in a micro fine technical stretch shell fabric which is both water resistant and windproof. The combination of the outer membrane and fleece lining offers maximum insulation and minimum bulk. A silicone grip detail to the fingers and thumb and reinforced stress points and easy tab Velcro panel to the wrist, make these a fabulous choice for winter riding.

First impressions

These gloves looked well made. They are fairly plain with a distinctive emblem on the wrist tab — I think you will either like it or not, depending on your personal tastes.

Overview of performance

I tested an extra-large pair, which is bigger than I would normally wear, so it was a little difficult for me to judge the fit and sizing, but I would expect they were probably sized to normal expectations. They were comfortable to wear and were thin enough enough to keep a good feel while riding. I wore them for riding, lungeing and general yard duties — they definitely helped to keep the wind out, but I did feel a little compromised on really cold days. They dried well after use in the rain and have stood up to the use they’ve had so far.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the silicone grip to the fingers and thumbs. I would be tempted to increase the lining for warmth but, as ever, it’s a trade off for bulk over functionality.