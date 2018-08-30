Welcome to our group test of fly rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of dressage rider and trainer Rob Wayne. Find out what he thought below.

WeatherBeeta’s official description

Protection for rug wreckers during summer days. The WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Ripshield Plus Combo features a durable fine polyester mesh with 1200 denier polyester cross hatch weave to help prevent tears and a 210T nylon lining at the shoulders, mane and tail flap. There is also a stretch panel insert over the wither for additional comfort while grazing and a traditional side gusset, twin adjustable buckle front closure and low cross surcingles, full wrap tail flap and adjustable and removable leg straps.

Rob’s first impressions

A simply designed rug that looked effective and hard wearing.

Overview of performance

This rug was tested on a horse that has a history of ripping rugs and it really stood up to his rubbing very well. It was good against the flies, but the horse did get quite hot and sweaty in it. The design fits very broad shouldered horses well.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I really liked how tough and durable this rug was, but disliked the fact it made the horses quite hot and sticky, which must have been uncomfortable for them.