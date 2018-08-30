Welcome to our group test of fly rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of dressage rider and trainer Rob Wayne. Find out what he thought below.

Thermo Master’s official description

The Thermo Master Fly Rug Full Neck Protect II is a small mesh turnout fly rug with a fixed neck cover and shoulder gussets. The neck cover can be fastened to the headcollar with an elastic strap if desired. It has a double front closure, cross surcingles and tail flap.

Rob’s first impressions

I thought this rug was very plain and almost a bit boring in design, but it felt nice and lightweight.

Overview of performance

This rug fitted really well and did a good job against the flies. There were no pressure points and it stood up well against rubbing. I didn’t like the fact that it fastened to the headcollar as I was worried it could get caught and cause a problem. It washed well at 30 degrees and is very good value.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I liked how well it fitted and think it is good value it is for what you get. I didn’t like the headcollar fastening and therefore that feature wasn’t used at all.