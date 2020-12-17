Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

QHP fleece-lined turnout rug Score 8/10 Fit: 8/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: QHP Price as reviewed: £79.95

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: QHP fleece-lined turnout rug

The QHP fleece-lined turnout rug is a strong, waterproof and breathable rug available in various remarkable prints. The rug has an excellent fit and is fitted with D-rings for a neck part, quick-closures on the front, cross-surcingles, elastic leg straps and a large tail flap. Other products are available in matching prints.

Sizes: 4ft1in – 7ft1in

Colours: Deep sea, nautical, network, Pacific flowers or snake

First impressions

Unfortunately this rug arrived too late to be photographed and as it was just prior to the first lockdown, we weren’t able to rearrange this. At first I thought it was was expensive and at first glance it didn’t seem that different to some of the others we had on test that were less expensive.

Overview of performance

I was really impressed with the way the rug fitted – especially over the shoulders and the withers. We loved the fleece lining on the inside, so if you’re looking for a lightweight with a bit of extra warmth this is a great option. The fastenings were fantastic – everything fitted exactly as it should, they were easy to use and they kept working day after day, which was great.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

We really liked the elasticated quarter straps – previously we’ve had adjustable ones with buckles that can rub, but these were soft and well designed so you can easily get the right fit and maintain a good level of comfort.