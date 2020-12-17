Masta Vento lightweight turnout review

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Masta Vento lightweight turnout Score 6/10 Fit: 6/10

Durability: 6/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Masta Price as reviewed: £62.00

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Masta Vento lightweight turnout

The Masta Vento lightweight turnout is no-fill and has a standard neck. It has a shoulder gusset allowing for freedom of movement when the inevitable gallop around the field occurs and twin front fastenings, adjustable belly straps and fillet string.

Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft

Buy at harryhall.com

First impressions

This appeared to be a nice rug – I liked the shoulder darts and their trim detailing.

Overview of performance

The rug performed well in general. However, we found the fabric wasn’t as robust as some of the others we tested and showed more signs of general wear and tear much sooner. The rug developed small holes and rips that weren’t critical as they didn’t let much water in, but I’m not convinced it would stand up to continued use across many seasons. Overall, it did the job but it wasn’t the best performer out of those that we tested and I think there are others available that are better value for money.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

This rug is a solid addition to the wardrobe but unfortunately it didn’t stand out from the crowd.