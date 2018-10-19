Welcome to our independent group test of cooler and wicking horse rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Masta’s official description

The Masta CoolMasta rug is high quality, made from a specially woven micro airmesh with an all over geometric digital print. The structure of the material helps to quickly and effectively wick away moisture. With fold back hook and loop fastening to front and adjustable belly strap, this cooler is suitable to leave on the horse while it is unattended.

First impressions

A lightweight, straight-forward, yet stylish rug.

Overview of performance

This lightweight rug was very breathable with good wicking ability. It was very easy to take on and off thanks to the Velcro fastenings. It gave the horses plenty of range in movement and it was very smart in appearance. The material has started to wear slightly on the side of the rug, but this could be due to the behaviour of the horse who wore it while travelling.

Likes and dislikes

I love the Velcro fastenings, which are especially useful when you’re in a rush! It’s a shame that it has started to show signs of wear on the sides where the horse had leant against the partition while travelling.