Horseware Rambo Full-body Slinky review

Horseware Rambo Full-body Slinky Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Horseware Price as reviewed: £81

Welcome to our group test of shoulder guards. All of the shoulder guards in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description

The Horseware Rambo Slinky is made with a stretch Lycra fabric including anti-static treatment. The chest and belly flap are secured by zip closures and hindleg covers are secured with Velcro closures. Front and hindleg arches provide a snug fit and freedom of movement. It is available in three styles — shoulder, hood or full body.

First impressions

This was a very full-on body suit. It looked complicated to put on and was quite heavy, but I was willing to give it a go.

Overview of performance

This suit fitted well and didn’t rub. It was definitely a bit of a faff to get on and it was quite heavy, which made it more likely to slip. The face covering did slip and unfortunately rubbed my horse’s eye. I think if it had been the shoulder style we wouldn’t have had any problems.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

It was tricky to put on and I wasn’t a fan of the face covering, but it did prevent rubbing under the rug in all areas. It was more expensive than the others I tested, but you do get a lot more protection than with other styles.