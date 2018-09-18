Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Masta’s official description

The standard neck Fieldmasta Lightweight Turnout Rug features the tri-vent shoulder gusset and pass through surcingles that both help to create a comfortable fit. It has an anti-rub lining for a clean and shiny coat. Fully waterproof and breathable, the rug has 1200 denier ripstop polyester on areas where it’s needed most, combined with 600 denier oxford weave polyester. The rug has memory foam sections at the wither to relieve pressure on this sensitive area, while the chest adjustment allows a tailored fit which then fastens with easy quick clips.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

The rug appeared of good quality and the tri-vent gussets, which fit above the point of shoulder to allow freedom of movement, were immediately evident the first time it was put on.

Overview of performance

The rug performed extremely well and was tested by a particularly challenging horse when it comes to rugs. No signs of wear and tear as yet and has appeared to be extremely comfortable for the horse in question. She is an avid roller and we have never seen the rug twisted or out of place.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

This rug was an excellent fit with generous shoulder space making it suitable for even the most energetic of horses.