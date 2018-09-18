Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Kramer’s official description

The Felix Bühler Turnout Rug High Neck Lissabon lightweight turnout rug is functional and tear-resistant (1,200 denier ripstop) with soft shell material elastic inserts, which ensures maximum freedom of movement and removes the classic pressure points from the rug. A very breathable and waterproof rug that includes reflective details to ensure good visibility.

Wild Farm’s first impressions

The rug immediately appeared to be of good quality and we very much liked the look of the raised neck and soft-shell insert. The material appeared to be strong and we thought it would be up to the demands of a challenging horse.

Overview of performance

The rug was tested by a horse that is a big fan of rolling multiple times in the field seven days a week. The rug performed extremely well keeping her clean and dry and without any sign of rubbing, which can so easily happen with such an avid roller.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

Really liked the high neck and softshell insert, however the neck did feel a little tight at the top. The reflective portions would be an added bonus for those that leave their horses out overnight. There was a small amount of leakage on the shoulder in a particularly heavy downpour.